Jim Kellett, Harrisonburg, Va.
The article about a service to deliver “speeches” along with a “gift” of marijuana was interesting, but the photo with the article showed a woman on a bike, after dark, with no lights, dressed in dark colors and without a helmet. Unless she had lights that didn’t show up in the photo, she was essentially invisible to drivers, other bikers and pedestrians.
Bikers, please: Light yourselves up, and wear light, bright colors all the time — but especially after dark.
Phil Shanholtzer, Poolesville