The March 26 Metro article about Liz Sluchak, “Motivation and a bit of weed,” was an interesting commentary on the status of cannabis use, but the photograph of her riding her bike without a helmet in D.C. traffic told a very different — and distracting — story about her disdain for safety. Helmetless riding in D.C. is a lot more dangerous than a little weed!

Jim Kellett, Harrisonburg, Va.

The article about a service to deliver “speeches” along with a “gift” of marijuana was interesting, but the photo with the article showed a woman on a bike, after dark, with no lights, dressed in dark colors and without a helmet. Unless she had lights that didn’t show up in the photo, she was essentially invisible to drivers, other bikers and pedestrians.

Bikers, please: Light yourselves up, and wear light, bright colors all the time — but especially after dark.

Phil Shanholtzer, Poolesville