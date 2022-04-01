But take note. The 2022 elections will be unlike those in the pre-pandemic past. Door-knocking, neighborhood rallies and face-to-face encounters are taking a back seat to digital campaigning. This year, the Internet is filled with notices from D.C. community groups of virtual candidate forums and how-to-register-online instructions — a little-used practice in past election cycles.

Unfortunately, the District has a digital divide. As the campaign trail becomes increasingly virtual, low-income Black and brown voters are left out of the picture. Estimates vary, but some 18 to 25 percent of D.C. households do not have broadband Internet. Nearly 10 percent live in households without any Internet-enabled device — no desktop or laptop, not not even a smartphone.

A large portion of the digitally deprived are in Wards 7 and 8, where much of the population is low-income and people of color.

That’s bad news for would-be voters who depend upon meeting and learning about the candidates in traditional campaign settings — at shopping centers and Metro stops, through leaflets and direct mail.

The digital gap, however, plays to the strengths of campaigns adept at managing Zoom calls, video conferencing and social media. And the candidates most likely to benefit from the new ways of connecting with voters are, no surprise, incumbents and challengers backed by tech-savvy teams.

Which takes us to the new normal in D.C. electioneering, and this year’s races.

First on tap in this column’s series on the 2022 elections is Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) primary contest with At-Large D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. and Ward 8 D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr.

Two-term incumbent Bowser sits astride a cash-filled city treasury, the beneficiary of an influx of covid-era federal funds and a well-managed city budget. She is aided by a detachment of appointees of undying loyalty. After seven years in office, Bowser knows the ways of government. Her stewardship during the pandemic was first-rate. So, too, her defense of the city against President Donald Trump’s low-blow attacks during Black Lives Matter protests.

Her management of the cluster of public safety agencies — corrections and the forensic lab, for instance — was less than stellar. And her administration’s oversight of housing programs? Downright miserable.

But if, as goes the saying, “money is the mother’s milk of politics,” Bowser is milking amounts out of city hall seldom seen before.

A selection of February and March highlights:

· A $10 million homeownership fund for Black longtime residents.

· A $48 million package of initiatives for seniors.

· $79.7 million for infrastructure and land along the Anacostia River.

· $276 million to build a new D.C. Jail and rehabilitate the existing detention facility.

· $18.5 million to build pedestrian and bicycle bridges across the Anacostia.

· $5 million in grants to support employer-led training partnerships and career coaches for D.C. residents.

· A $200 million increase to the public education budget, and a new $36 million recovery fund to support D.C. and public charter schools.

· $10 million to improve the supply and quality of child-care services in the District.

· $12 million in tuition and financial supports for D.C. residents to earn degrees in high-demand fields.

· A $4 million commercial property acquisition fund to support Black-owned businesses.

· A $1.7 million Life Coach initiative and $13.5 million investment in expanded recreation services for young people.

Bowser will argue that all the expenditures are warranted and a reflection of her sensitivity to public needs. They are also, I might add, examples of using the power of incumbency to a tee.

Bowser’s challengers look on from their perches on the council dais.

There might be a case for Trayon White replacing the mayor. He has yet to make it. A council member since 2017, the Ward 8 representative has made a name for himself, but not as a lawmaker. His one ongoing show of service is constant moaning that the communities he represents are being left out. Whose fault is that, one might ask? White might excel as a grass-roots activist. But he would be easily voted least likely to succeed as a chief executive managing a $17.5 billion budget.

Fifth-generation Washingtonian Robert White has a better grasp of this diverse, multicultural city. He also has his fingers on the pulse of what’s churning in homes far from city hall. People are sick of the violence. This prospering city is leaving many behind. He sees the ever-yawning achievement gap between White students and students of color. Displacement isn’t imaginary for him, either. Nor is the color of those forced to leave their homes. He decries the absence of ethical guardrails in the infrastructure of the D.C. government.

But Robert White has been on the D.C. Council since 2016. He must defend his own record — as a lawmaker and public official with government oversight responsibilities. Many of the city’s problems, after all, occurred on his watch.