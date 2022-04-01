Statehood is long overdue and justified for a population that exceeds that of Vermont and Wyoming and nearly matches that of several Western states. The House, in a mostly party-line vote, passed a D.C. statehood bill. The Senate has not taken up the bill and is not likely to pass it. Republicans in the Senate don’t want the two additional Democratic senators D.C. statehood would bring. A subsidiary factor is that Maryland and Virginia residents who work in D.C. could face a commuter tax, reducing revenue in Maryland and Virginia.

For the immediate future, D.C. should seek expanded home rule. In preparation for that far-off day when justice trumps political expediency and D.C. is granted statehood, activists should be seeking to expand D.C.'s authority to govern its residents by eliminating or modifying restrictions that were imposed as a necessary compromise to obtain limited home rule in 1973.

A bill before the D.C. Council illustrates the problem. To cut back on undue incarceration in federal prisons, particularly of Black youths, the bill provides that all people younger than 21 charged with a crime shall be prosecuted in juvenile court, except when the circumstances warrant the D.C. attorney general to seek a court order to move the matter to adult criminal court. This is a fine idea, except that it violates the Home Rule Act, which provides that the D.C. Council can pass no legislation that would alter or modify the powers of the U.S. attorney. Under laws that existed before home rule, the U.S. attorney can directly file criminal charges in adult court against youths 16 and older who are charged with very serious offenses. And the U.S. attorney’s office can charge anyone 18 or older who has allegedly violated any local criminal law.

More broadly, there is no good policy reason that local felonies should be prosecuted exclusively by the federally appointed U.S. attorney and not the locally elected D.C. attorney general. This authority is unlike the arrangement in any of the 50 states, where the U.S. attorney’s office prosecutes federal crimes and the local prosecutor handles locally enacted crimes. This change would enable the local populace to control basic policy decisions relating to crime. For example, whereas the local populace has made clear its opposition to the death penalty, the federal government, at least under the previous presidential administration, was keen to carry out death sentences. Similarly, differences have emerged on marijuana policy between the local government and the federal government. Putting the prosecution of local crimes in the hands of a locally elected prosecutor would allow the residents of D.C. to have a greater say in crime-fighting policies.

A revision of the Home Rule Act could also provide exclusive control over D.C.'s budget to the locally elected government. The Home Rule Act provides that Congress has ultimate and exclusive control over D.C.‘s budget. The situation is confused because of two conflicting judicial decisions relating to the D.C. Budget Autonomy Act passed by the D.C. Council several years ago. A federal district court ruled that the local act, giving final authority over locally raised revenue to the D.C. Council, violated the congressional Home Rule Act and the federal Antideficiency Act (which prohibits the federal and D.C. governments from spending funds not appropriated by Congress) and was thus invalid and unenforceable. A subsequent D.C. Superior Court decision claimed that the Budget Act was compatible with these federal statutes. Neither decision received appellate review. The D.C. Council and Congress have acted as if each has the final say over D.C.'s budget. The problem festers, unresolved. This potential conflict could be resolved if Congress were to amend the Home Rule Act and authorize the local government to have full control over its locally raised budget and the final decision on how locally imposed tax revenue of D.C. residents is spent.

Another salutary change to the Home Rule Act would allow the mayor to appoint the local judges with the approval of the D.C. Council rather than requiring presidential appointment with the consent of the Senate. Though presidential appointments over the past several years have been sound, the Senate has not been diligent or attentive to the confirmation process, leading to prolonged vacancies on the D.C. Superior Court and the D.C. Court of Appeals, causing massive delays in resolution of cases and undue burdens on sitting judges. There is no sound policy reason for involving the federal government in the selection of local judges. In all 50 states, the selection of local judges is handled locally, either by election or appointment. Local appointment would not reduce the quality of the local judiciary and would likely eliminate the prolonged vacancies that have such a deleterious effect on justice for D.C. residents.