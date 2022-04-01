But even if these proposals are celebrated among Democratic primary voters, they might not create a path to a general-election victory. In fact, some Democratic insiders continue to view the past two election cycles as merely a function of the shortcomings of their candidates while refusing to accept the harder truth: Larry Hogan (R) is a two-term governor because his fiscally focused campaign messaging appealed to more voters, including about a third of their own in 2018. And the recent Goucher College Poll, conducted in early March, suggests that economic and pocketbook issues will once again play a significant role in determining the outcome of the election.

For starters, along with public safety and education, voters identified economic issues as a top priority they wanted state government to address. More than half of Maryland residents indicated that they faced major (30 percent) or minor (26 percent) hardships because of recent price increases. Fewer than 20 percent said their economic situation was better than it was last year, while a third said it had gotten worse. Voter attitudes were also split between whether the state government should spend a historic budget surplus driven by federal pandemic relief funds on “increasing funding for public services” or “tax cuts.”

Perhaps most telling is that nearly 40 percent of Democrats and more than half of independent voters — who make up about three-quarters of the electorate — leaned toward cutting taxes. That appears to a be a shift from the past. Previous polls have consistently shown that these same voters consistently believed that the state was spending “too little” to fund public education and even supported increasing taxes to improve public education.

But the recent moves of the Maryland General Assembly won’t change the views of the average voter overnight, if at all. The governor is again proposing a broad set of tax cuts and incentives. And polling over the past seven years has consistently found that Hogan holds a clear advantage over Democrats on handling the state’s economy and tax-related issues. Despite expressing some pretty clear economic anxiety, residents maintained a “mostly positive” view of the state economy and don’t appear to blame Hogan for their current financial troubles. Hogan earned strong approval even among those facing hardships over the price increases and those who thought they are “worse” off financially than they were a year ago. For comparison, President Biden’s approval rating dropped significantly among those who express negative economic attitudes.