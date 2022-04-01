The Georgia House passed a bill that would empower the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to launch election probes, a move akin to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) demanding a new election police unit under his control. Georgia’s secretary of state already has the power to investigate election crimes. But Mr. Trump has lambasted the sitting secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, for failing to swing the 2020 vote the former president’s way. Not only would the bill further humiliate Mr. Raffensperger, it also would risk chilling legitimate election activity by making voting activists and even individual voters fear aggressive, politicized investigations. The 2020 Georgia vote was verified and reverified; there was no uptick in election crime requiring a concerted new law enforcement response.

The bill would also mandate that poll watchers get “meaningful access” to polling places and ballot-counting facilities. This sounds good, but local election officials warn that the provision would make it even harder to deal with aggressive partisan observers and even risks ballot privacy. Some of the wackiest “evidence” of 2020 fraud came from GOP poll watchers who misunderstood what they were seeing. As Trump-inspired Republicans seek to “stop the steal,” observers who believe themselves patriots fighting against dark plots could get disruptive and unruly. Provisions such as these — Georgia lawmakers are not the only ones to embrace one — might make election workers fear they are breaking a law when they are just trying to run an orderly vote.

Yet another provision would require county workers to painstakingly count hundreds of blank sheets of paper to account for the materials on which ballots are printed, a massive, tedious mandate that would make it hard to retain good poll workers.

Meanwhile, local officials are already trying to keep up with the set of mandates and restrictions state lawmakers passed last year. A crimped absentee ballot window threatens confusion and more lines on Election Day. A review of Atlanta’s Fulton County, conducted under a provision of last year’s law, could lead to a state takeover of the minority-majority county’s elections board, fueling understandable accusations that the process was created to usurp control of elections in Democratic-leaning counties.

Unlike last year, local election officials from both parties are begging the legislature to hold back. Fortunately, they persuaded a Georgia Senate committee to remove the toxic provisions we’ve outlined from the Senate version of the bill. But the fight is not over; Georgia lawmakers could reinsert them if a conference committee considers the House and Senate versions.