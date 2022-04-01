Concerns about an imminent nuclear strike are now at the highest level since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy stared down the Soviets over missiles in Cuba. Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on high alert and explicitly threatened to use them should NATO interfere.

It’s a situation we were never supposed to face. During the second half of the 20th century, nuclear theorists in Washington and Moscow subscribed to the doctrine of mutually assured destruction — the idea that so long as both countries knew that a first strike would draw a civilization-ending response, then no one would be crazy enough to go first.

As both the United States and Russia cut back their nuclear arsenals after the Cold War, the thinking was that neither country — nor any of the handful of other stable nations thought to possess nukes — would have any reason to risk their own annihilation. The real threat now, we were told, emanated from rogue states or terrorist cells.

Make no mistake: We still have plenty to fear from despots. But if you were going to rank the nuclear threats in the world, the list would look strikingly different today than it did a few months ago.

Iran and the West are reportedly closing in on another deal to limit that country’s nuclear program. North Korea just launched another missile that might or might not be advanced, but the world mostly yawned; any serious menace there seems years away.

Instead, it’s Russia’s Putin who is now playing the role of nuclear madman — erratic, delusional, bent on recapturing a bygone empire. How did we go from worrying about tin-pot dictators and cave-dwelling terrorists to fearing the whim of a major power? What happened to our reassuring nuclear balance among stable nations?

The answer certainly has something to do with the reemergence of so-called tactical nukes we keep hearing about. These smaller, low-yield weapons, designed for use on a conventional battlefield, undermine the all-important concept of deterrence; if Putin can launch a nuclear strike without completely vaporizing the West, then he might think he can do so without drawing a retaliatory response.

But the return of the nuclear nightmare is about something else, too. At the heart of our faith in stable countries was an assumption that established governments relied on strong institutions — militaries, intelligence agencies, political parties — to help keep a collective check on the impulse of an individual.

We played down the risk from a power like Russia because we believed that mature and powerful nations, friendly or not, came with built-in guardrails against reckless leaders, whereas less developed countries were at the mercy of less accountable rulers who had less to lose by risking a war.

What we failed to recognize is that the same gradual erosion of stabilizing institutions we’ve seen in U.S. politics — the decline of party establishments, the loss of trust in courts and military and media — isn’t limited to the United States. It’s a global phenomenon, brought on by the same economic dislocation and fueled by the same resurgent nationalism and social media.

That means even the most stable governments are at the mercy of captivating, demagogic personalities and less buffered by the caution of empowered elites.

Consider that we just went through four years with a mercurial president who commandeered a party and bent it to his will, who spun out his own set of “alternative facts” and built a movement around nationalist resentment. By Donald Trump’s final year in office, America’s top general worried about keeping the nuclear arsenal out of the president’s hands.

Whether Trump would ever have considered using a nuclear weapon against China or Iran is doubtful. What we do know is that no American president before him elicited quite as much fear from those in charge of the arsenal.

Trump’s friend Putin is emboldened by the same ascendant cult of personality. Whatever war-hardened institutions we might have trusted as bulwarks against insanity in post-Soviet Russia have long since been hollowed out, replaced by the territorial ambitions of a haunted man who sees himself among the czars.

We hope that Russia’s generals would act as a brake on Putin’s worst impulses, should it come to that — but hope, as it’s often said, isn’t much of a strategy.

The great powers are no longer the stately cruise ships they used to be, commanding uncertain waters and banking for years before any real change of direction. They are more like battered old cargo vessels that give every impression of seaworthiness — until a populist wave comes along and thrashes them about, or until some crazy sailor stages a mutiny and grabs the wheel.