The most exciting game in March Madness for me was seeing my role model, Dawn Staley, coach the University of South Carolina against my dad’s alma mater, Howard, the first team I ever saw play in person. Thanks to the NCAA’s action to allow as many women’s teams as men’s, Howard was able to play in March Madness for the first time in more than 20 years — the first time since I’ve been alive. But after the first half, the score was 44-4; at the end, 79-21. The exciting matchup I was looking forward to wasn’t a matchup at all.

Blowouts like these defined the women’s games. This is because in women’s basketball, there is a huge disparity in the funding, talent and coaching in teams, even at the highest level. Though the NCAA’s “performance-based” formula for disbursing $160 million for the men’s game increases incentive for athletic programs to invest in men’s basketball, there is no equivalent incentive for women’s. In addition, it has ignored the skyrocketing interest in women’s basketball and missed out on its success.

The NCAA must adopt financial investment and revenue practices that reflect the popularity of women’s basketball to elevate its respect to that held for the men’s.

Damilola Awofisayo, Woodbridge