The most exciting game in March Madness for me was seeing my role model, Dawn Staley, coach the University of South Carolina against my dad’s alma mater, Howard, the first team I ever saw play in person. Thanks to the NCAA’s action to allow as many women’s teams as men’s, Howard was able to play in March Madness for the first time in more than 20 years — the first time since I’ve been alive. But after the first half, the score was 44-4; at the end, 79-21. The exciting matchup I was looking forward to wasn’t a matchup at all.