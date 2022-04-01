Blowouts like these defined the women’s games. This is because in women’s basketball, there is a huge disparity in the funding, talent and coaching in teams, even at the highest level. Though the NCAA’s “performance-based” formula for disbursing $160 million for the men’s game increases incentive for athletic programs to invest in men’s basketball, there is no equivalent incentive for women’s. In addition, it has ignored the skyrocketing interest in women’s basketball and missed out on its success.
The NCAA must adopt financial investment and revenue practices that reflect the popularity of women’s basketball to elevate its respect to that held for the men’s.
Damilola Awofisayo, Woodbridge