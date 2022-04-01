One important part of this should be the contribution of philanthropy, which can be a vital tool in funding research and innovation, helping democratize care to support those most vulnerable. Before the pandemic, only 1.3 percent of philanthropic support went to mental health.

This was one of the distressing yet compelling reasons that led us to establish the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health in February 2020. Since then, we have increased our efforts to discover innovative projects and organizations supporting youth mental health, studied the pandemic’s impact on students and educators returning to in-person learning, and worked with partners to develop tools to help. But we know that no one person or organization can do this alone.

This crisis is far from over. We beseech caregivers, schools, business leaders and philanthropists: Our children need us to advocate for their mental health.

Joan Steinberg, New York