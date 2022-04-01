The Post gave two-thirds of a page of coverage to lament that there were no local men’s teams in the NCAA basketball tournament [“After Terps and Hoyas flop, no area men are in big dance,” Sports, March 15], choosing to give a lot of space to men’s teams not in the tournament rather than reporting on area women’s teams that did make it to the big dance. This was an opportunity lost.

Where is the coverage of area women’s basketball teams in the NCAA tournament? Maryland women got an exceedingly brief mention in an article about the Big Ten, but there was no coverage of Howard, American, Mount St. Mary’s or Virginia Tech. Howard hasn’t been in the tournament for more than 20 years. Isn’t that worthy of Post coverage the day before their play-in game?

As was noted in the article about the underperforming local men’s teams, “apathy can be dangerous,” and, yes, there are “plenty of options to fill free time” (and column inches) created by the lack of local men’s teams in the tournament. It should be filled with increased coverage of women’s teams from the region in The Post, rather than continued apathy in the reporting of women’s sports.

Diane Wray-Cahen, University Park

The Metro section has always covered D.C., Maryland and Virginia. I thought that meant all of Virginia. So I was surprised to read the March 15 Sports headline “After Terps and Hoyas flop, no area men are in big dance.” We Virginians consider Virginia Tech an area team. Also, Richmond, Norfolk State and Longwood went to the dance.

Sorry about the Terps and Hoyas.

Barbara Lyon, Manassas

I was amazed to see the University of Maryland Lady Terps featured on the March 21 Sports section front. It is great that Brenda Frese and the Lady Terps, with Diamond Miller, received the recognition they so deserve as they advanced to the Sweet 16. I have long admired Frese as an outstanding coach and wonderful mentor to all her hard-working and talented players. Thanks for a great, uplifting sports article.

Linda Gordon, Ashburn

Count them all

Josh Rogin’s March 25 Friday Opinion column, “Biden’s genocide declaration has to be more than empty words,” referred to “eight genocides since the Holocaust.” Wikipedia and others count 16: Guatemala, 1960; Bangladesh, 1971; Burundi, 1972; Uganda, 1972; Cambodia, 1975; East Timor, 1975; Iraq, 1986; Somalia, 1987; Bosnia, 1992; Rwanda, 1994; Zaire, 1996; Congo, 2002; Darfur, 2003; Iraq, 2014; Myanmar, 2017; and China, 2014.

Robert L. Beckman, Arlington

Teach the next generation to be better than us

A shout-out to Monica Hesse, “Use of ‘grooming’ for bill is a hot mess,” and Ann Hornaday, “A big loss if films are stricken from classes,” for their excellent March 16 Style columns, each exposing the mostly underreported campaign to muzzle academic freedom in public schools.

Hesse discussed Florida lawmakers’ vilification of LGBTQ youths, and film critic Hornaday probed the barriers that at least 36 states are erecting against schools showing recent award-winning, racially themed movies, citing the officials’ hope of not exposing kids to “divisive concepts.” Those officials cite the “rights of parents,” ignoring wide varieties in those parents’ perspectives, let alone the hurt and alienation that kids could feel if their curriculum no longer permits them to see or hear from people who look like them.

Understandably, as Hornaday pointed out, “teachers are facing more pressing issues” with crises that include the pandemic. Even climate change, as a slow-acting hazard, loses attention in favor of a tornado or terrorist attack. Will Americans remember as we slowly, quietly stride backward from democracy, suppressing our children’s ability to question and explore? Two sources might prevent that: (1) teachers, as Hornaday noted, and (2) the generation of kids who might be growing up wiser and more open to diversity than we did.

Christine B. Edwards, Harrisonburg, Va.

Focus on the right story

The March 2 Sports article “After the fight, a battle with regret” committed the typical error of focusing on violence — a game-ending fight and ensuing brawl. Though the article also did come around to cover the softer side of a very outstanding athlete and young man — Tre Stott — I think it missed the main story.

The article should have highlighted how this was the finest basketball team in Winston Churchill High School boys’ basketball history. The hard-working kids on this team, who mostly do not come from the wealth and privilege that might be expected from the Potomac location of the public high school, put together the greatest season in the school’s 58-year history. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, poaching of top athletes by private schools and all the challenges kids face these days, perhaps that one page of Sports-section coverage could have been focused on the effort, discipline and excellence of this year’s 23-2 Montgomery County champion boys’ basketball team and its outstanding coach David Blumenthal.

This year’s hard-working, hard-nosed team — with seniors Bryce Wilson and Andrew Silver; juniors Ezekiel Avit, Tre Stott and Isaiah Mbeng — had a better season than the 1978 Churchill High School boys’ state 2A champions, led by Eric Smith (who went on to compete in the NCAA National Basketball Championship when he played for Georgetown University) and Jay Dove. That 1978 state championship team (the only state championship for a Churchill boys’ basketball team ever) was just 19-8, led by Smith’s 24-point scoring average. This year’s team won the Montgomery County championship and was one play away from winning the Maryland 4A State Championship against five-time perennial powerhouse and 2022 Maryland state champions Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

So, next time there’s copy on Montgomery County high school basketball, please focus on the right story. The hard work and excellence of these young men are the story.

Mike Votaw, Potomac

Sports aren’t isolated from the real world

I generally revere Kevin B. Blackistone’s analysis, but in his March 20 Sports column, “The war in Ukraine is a sober reminder that sports no longer provide an escape,” he built his case on a false premise. In fact, as many scholars of sport and entertainment are constantly urging people to recognize, sports are never an escape from the “real world,” even when we think they are.

Take Blackistone’s reference to the 1920s as the moment when the media allegedly crafted the notion of sport as escapism. Surely Black baseball players who were excluded from the majors, and Black fans who were segregated in stands, knew that construction was as false as it was when White rioters attacked African American neighborhoods following Jack Johnson’s defeat of the so-called Great White Hope, James Jeffries, in 1910. The word count for letters to the editor keeps me from citing the hundreds more examples that show how the notion of “sport as escape” was invented to normalize and erase the inescapable politics of sports.

Bringing the topic back to Blackistone’s focus on Ukraine, you have to go back only as far as the Winter Olympics in Beijing to recognize that sport has affected the timing of the invasion (not to mention the diplomatic boycott of the Games because of China’s persecution of the Uyghur population). The international freezing and seizure of Russian oligarchs’ assets include their sporting ventures, and the popularity of — and state value put on — Russian athletes make them influential outspoken critics or silent supporters of the invasion.

The bigger concern in Blackistone’s column was the conclusion that sport is always just “a game, and that there are more important things in the world.” I can understand Blackistone’s disinterest in March Madness given the state of the world, but sport is never an escape, because it’s always either a reflection of the world or an avenue for changing it.

Kenneth Cohen, Washington

The gift of music

The March 9 Style article “A Ukrainian girl’s rendition of song from ‘Frozen’ warms hearts, including Menzel’s” delivered an important message. It recounted how Amelia’s voice and singing “I’m not afraid of anything anymore” from “Frozen” in a bomb shelter in Kyiv pierced the uncertainty and fear of her fellow huddled Ukrainians.

There are many of us who suffer in these times of a pandemic and European upheaval from anxiety, stress, depression or loneliness. I have come to realize that music is a means of distracting the mind and elevating the spirit to a comforting oasis amid agitation, restlessness and apprehension. When the rains pour down, hearing music can open the clouds to sunshine and optimism. We have to learn how to manage our anxiety so it does not manage us.

It has been said, “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” The young girl, Amelia, was able to do just that for her fellow Ukrainians with her voice and music. I am grateful to the composers, lyricists, performers and musicians for bringing their wonderful, inspiring gift of music to a needful world.

Diane Garvey, McLean

No ties allowed

The March 14 Politics & the Nation article “Jackson’s Harvard ties raises recusal questions” said that when one of the nine Supreme Court justices declines to sit, the court is left shorthanded, raising the possibility of a deadlock. This is not so because a 4-to-4 decision of the Supreme Court is not a deadlock. As it is not a reversal of the lower court’s decision, it is, in effect, an affirmation of that decision.

George H. Spencer, McLean

An overlooked cost of digital currency

We owe Jules Rivera, the artist who draws the “Mark Trail” comic, for drawing attention to the high costs of electronic currencies in her March 18 strip. A few months ago, she first brought up the topic. More recently, she has devoted a series focused on the damage resulting from mining for value. The energy expended does nothing for the improvement of mankind, yet it has a huge environmental footprint. Her message was subtle and buried in the lightness of the comics pages, but it was valuable to anyone who might be looking into this fairly recent source of currency. I have seen little discussion of this topic, yet it is worthy of consideration.

Mary Minarovich-Cheniae, Alexandria

Why are Italians still fair game?

Isn’t it time to stop using Italian stereotypes to depict tough thugs? In the March 19 “Sherman’s Lagoon” comic strip, the bad guy is named “Fat Tony,” and the comic strip ends his threat with “Kapeesh?” Come on! We all know what that alludes to; isn’t it time to put it to rest?

I was born and raised in Italy, and I never heard anyone saying “Kapeesh.” Why is it that in these times, when The Post mounts a crusade against stereotyping on the basis of race, sex, religion, etc., it’s still okay to malign and make fun of Italians? Would that be okay with Black or Jewish people? No. Why are Italians still fair game?

There were, and are, plenty of non-Italian gangsters: Irish, Jewish, Russian, Chinese, you name it. Stop it.

Luigi Gobbi, Herndon

‘Doonesbury’s’ time should be over

I have been reading “Doonesbury” since the end of the Vietnam War, and it has finally gotten tired. It is time to stop reprinting “Classic Doonesbury” strips that are barely relevant. Most of those published during the week were written in a different era. Make space for some new cartoonists. “Doonesbury’s” time has come and gone.

Jeff Strohl, Washington

This loss hurts

The March 15 obituary for actor William Hurt, “Oscar winner starred in ‘Body Heat,’ ‘Broadcast News,’ ” hit all the highlights with real human interest baked in. Great journalism. Thanks.

Patrick Brown, Washington

The obituary for William Hurt omitted one of his classic starring roles, in my opinion: “The Doctor.” He played a macho, cavalier surgeon whose entire demeanor changed when he was diagnosed with throat cancer by an emotionless otolaryngologist. It was a great example of how not to give bad news to a patient. Every surgeon and surgical patient should see this movie.

Larrie Greenberg, Potomac

We ache to read Saslow’s next article

Whenever I see Eli Saslow’s byline on an article, I read it eagerly, even though I know my heart will ache by the time I finish. It happened again with his magnificent March 21 front-page profile of Dave Ramsey Jr., “The death spiral of an American family.” Saslow’s fly-on-the-wall reporting always makes me feel as if I were right there with the subject as he or she experiences the anguish I know will come soon enough. The skill Saslow possesses as he weaves these tales is remarkable, albeit painful.

I hope my heartache will diminish as I eagerly await his next article.

Murray Schweitzer, Rockville

Tracking coverage

Where was coverage of the World Athletics Indoor Championships, a high-caliber global track and field event? No articles, not even a mention in the Digest. Not even online. Americans are winning or achieving podium finishes in most events, and instead we get coverage of Duke University men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s family, an alleged sex offender in demand in the National Football League and Formula One. Nothing about a sport contested by a lot of athletes starting in elementary school and up. What gives?

Patrick Hammett, Frederick

Traveling through Smee’s words

I have appreciated the artistic journey that Sebastian Smee took me on during the pandemic. When we could not travel, he took us to museums and galleries around the world. Many of the works he exposed me to were new to me. Their scope was vast in terms of time period, artistic medium, nationality and appeal. I always appreciated the literary or historical references that Smee cited as why the work resonated with him. I hope his features do not go away when the coronavirus does.