Los Angeles plans to dismantle this encampment within days and offer the homeless people there tiny homes as temporary residences a one-minute walk away. Ramirez, who is eager for a better situation, is about to get her chance.

Amazingly, some homeless advocates don’t see this as a good thing. Their response highlights a shortcoming among some people working in this area, whose tendencies to prioritize ideal solutions over addressing immediate needs threaten to leave Ramirez and too many others like her out in the cold.

More than 40,000 people live on the streets of Los Angeles, according to data from January 2020, with another 25,000 or so in Los Angeles County as a whole. They are a sizable chunk of California’s more than 160,000 homeless people, a segment of the population whose struggles became more visible with the pandemic. Most desperately need some kind of help. A 2019 Los Angeles Times analysis of county data found that two-thirds suffered from mental illness or addiction. Others, such as Ramirez, are unable to keep up with L.A.’s soaring housing costs.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Enter tiny homes, just one solution that has emerged to help get people off the streets. Befitting their name, these manufactured sheds are small: 64 square feet. The units — made by a company in Washington state — are designed as temporary homes, with beds, air-conditioning, heat and a door that locks. Local nonprofits provide coordinators in tiny homes villages to help residents connect to government benefits and more permanent housing.

Follow Helaine Olen ‘s opinions Follow Add

Despite the obvious benefits of getting people out of the cold (or heat), some homeless advocates want to hold out. This temporary housing, they say, distracts attention and funds away from long-term solutions. The city shouldn’t take apart encampments, some argue, but do more to make them sanitary. Critics also fear the portable homes will turn into slum-like housing, a modular twist on single-room occupancy units that once dotted urban skid rows, temporary in name only.

Several advocates have interrupted events such as mayoral forums and civic ribbon-cutting ceremonies in recent weeks, sometimes even cursing and hurling insults. Some have claimed — ridiculously — that because the temporary shelters enforce curfews and other rules, they amount to “carceral” conditions.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This juvenile behavior hurts the people advocates claim to want to help.

The tens of thousands of people living on L.A. streets reflect decades of national disinvestment in human and physical infrastructure — failures to provide enough money for mental health treatment and drug addiction services.

Meanwhile, California doesn’t have enough affordable housing for its surging population. The median rent in the Los Angeles metro area is just shy of $3,000 a month, according to Realtor.com. The most vulnerable end up on city streets — and beaches, hills, in parks and under highway overpasses. Any delay in getting the homeless into shelter is a bad thing: for individuals themselves and for other residents, who should be able to go to a public park without worrying about stepping on hypodermic needles or human feces.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Should more be done? Absolutely. City voters passed a bond measure in 2016 promising $1.2 billion over a decade to build or otherwise acquire homes for the unhoused and low-income families. But thanks to a combination of government sclerosis and surging costs, only about 1,100 units have been completed. Meanwhile, courts have ruled that the city’s homeless encampments can’t be dismantled and people can’t be ordered to leave unless they are offered shelter.

The movement for temporary shelters such as tiny houses gained attention after covid-19 hit as a desperately needed stopgap. And that’s part of the core problem: No one can afford to wait for an ideal solution. The increasingly visible homeless crisis is roiling Los Angeles — and becoming the top issue in this year’s mayoral election.

When the Committee for Greater LA, a coalition of civic and business leaders, conducted focus groups late last year, many voters veered between sympathy and anger. Everyone wanted something done, preferably yesterday. They blamed politicians for corruption and incompetence, but respondents also blamed homeless people themselves.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A poll last year found that four out of five people surveyed supported tiny homes, about the same share who want unused buildings to be repurposed as more permanent housing for the homeless.

Los Angeles voters appear to understand that the homeless issue is not an either-or situation — that both temporary and permanent housing must be part of efforts to get people off the streets. “We are at triage. This is hemorrhaging,” Los Angeles City Councilman — and mayoral candidate — Kevin de León (D) told me this week.