But the other grounds the authors cite, i.e., “considerations of morality” or “political morality,” will themselves mask only personal beliefs of judges unless courts have tools for deciding what the Constitution meaningfully says about laws governing, say, abortion or same-sex marriage. The authors favor a “different approach” to interpreting our founding document, one drawn from “the classical legal tradition … rooted in commitment to human flourishing and ‘the common good.’ ”
Whatever this means in practice, it is unlikely to help judges striving to apply the Constitution any more than does originalism as defined above.
Michael W. Farrell, Washington