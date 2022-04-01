Let's check for consistency.
In 2016, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made public, seriously disparaging remarks about candidate Donald Trump, the future president. She later apologized, but the apology didn’t suggest she didn’t mean what she said. A number of cases involving Mr. Trump came before the Supreme Court during his presidency. Ginsburg didn’t recuse in any of those cases, and I don’t recall Democrats complaining.
So the test seems to be that actual bias by a justice doesn’t require recusal but the positions or conduct of one’s spouse does.
Go figure.
Jim Dueholm, Washington