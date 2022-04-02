It appears that U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden has received talking points from the man who appointed him to the bench, former president Donald Trump. I remind him that Barry Tighe, who entered the Capitol legally and nonviolently, was arrested for unlawfully protesting in the U.S. Senate gallery. Jenny Cudd invaded the Capitol with a mob bent on violence and destruction. Judge McFadden’s comparison is a simplistic moral equivalence. I suggest that the honorable judge look up the definition of the term sui generis. If a violent mob breaking into the U.S. Capitol doesn’t constitute a “class unto itself,” then I’m not sure what action would meet that definition.