I recall the initial horror and depression at my unstoppable hair loss at first, and considered myself disfigured. By diverting my attention to educating and helping others, I benefited when I came to see my condition as a beautiful, striking look and a physical asset. Today, it’s my calling card in business and social affairs. The absence of graying and stubble gives a younger appearance than my actual years. Apparently, Ms. Pinkett Smith also educates others about alopecia. How wonderful it would be if Chris Rock and Will Smith joined her in this endeavor and educated the world. Adults and children are regularly targeted for unkind mocking.