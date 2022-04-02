It is not surprising that Mr. Trump would have this gap in his phone records when he was trying to overturn legitimate election results. Compared with that, noncompliance with the Presidential Records Act requirements was, no doubt, viewed as a relatively minor matter.

As with the infamous 18.5-minute gap in the Nixon Watergate tapes, the missing phone logs have the smell of obstruction of justice, or at least breaches of the duty of all White House officials to preserve all presidential records. Because there is much more than a hint of criminality, the Justice Department is where this investigation must take place so that there are no mistakes that might enable the guilty to escape. This is one gap that the Select Committee must leave for others to fill.