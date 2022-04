Regarding the March 30 front-page article “ Logs show 7-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 calls ,” the March 28 Style article “ A slap interrupts a star-filled night ” and the March 28 Digest item “Democrats push for recusals from Thomas”:

Wow, it’s a good thing former president Donald Trump, actor Will Smith and Justice Clarence Thomas didn’t use a marker to write on a gym floor, because then they would really be in trouble [“Pickleball player faces felony for drawing on court,” news, March 29].