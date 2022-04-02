From flawed assumptions, nearly everyone but Ukrainians predicted catastrophe. Yet in a month, the Ukrainians have nearly stalemated the Russians as others advocate diplomatic tiptoeing around Mr. Putin, lest we awaken more of his demons. Mr. Putin targets innocent civilians and hospitals, launches a Stalinist starvation campaign, and lies about it all. The world suffers when Mr. Putin remains in power.

Jim Leivo, Mount Airy

In his March 28 op-ed, “Biden’s hostility toward Putin was not a ‘gaffe’,” Max Boot argued that President Biden should be praised for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” He compared Mr. Biden with former president Donald Trump, whose continued indifference to Mr. Putin’s regime and denial of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election drew mass condemnation.

However, it is too early to estimate the limit of Russia’s military power and risk directly confronting Russia. Russia’s decision to cut back military aggression initially suggest that Russia is seriously considering ending the war. However, its continued attacks elsewhere and history of lying — calling the military buildup at the Russo-Ukrainian border a “military exercise,” justifying the war by falsely claiming the infiltration of neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian government and even allegedly poisoning Ukrainian negotiators from the previous round of peace talks — show that brash comments are dangerous.

Mr. Putin might be planning something much more nefarious behind the scenes, especially considering that Russia’s arsenal contains tactical nuclear warheads that could be deployed in Ukraine if the situation escalates. No matter how incompetent the Russian military might seem, any action more escalating than sanctions should be discouraged for now.