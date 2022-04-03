Having retired after 43 years in federal law enforcement, which included more than 20 years in the inspector general community focusing on government waste, fraud and abuse, I was troubled at the conclusion by Megan McArdle that taxpayers should be understanding of the government’s push to get Paycheck Protection Program money out the door without appropriate steps to avoid $800 billion in fraud [“PPP wasn’t fraud-proof, but it was a success,” Wednesday Opinion, March 30]. “Unprecedented” emergencies requiring taxpayer funds are recurring, and proper coordination with agency inspectors general regarding fraud prevention is vital and not currently robust.