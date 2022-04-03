Because UV-C can cause skin cancer, cataracts, sunburn and eye irritation, it has to be placed away from people, so the infectious agents are still floating past breathing zones before they get zapped. The White House should include a focus on developing newer technologies, such as the use of “far” UV-C. This is a shorter wavelength, and, because it has more energy, discharges that energy more superficially, so it shouldn’t cause the problems associated with the UV-C wavelength used today. More research is needed to measure toxicity and define safe use and to develop inexpensive, reliable versions. Imagine a future in which we could place lamps in indoor public spaces and really clean the air.