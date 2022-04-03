Because UV-C can cause skin cancer, cataracts, sunburn and eye irritation, it has to be placed away from people, so the infectious agents are still floating past breathing zones before they get zapped. The White House should include a focus on developing newer technologies, such as the use of “far” UV-C. This is a shorter wavelength, and, because it has more energy, discharges that energy more superficially, so it shouldn’t cause the problems associated with the UV-C wavelength used today. More research is needed to measure toxicity and define safe use and to develop inexpensive, reliable versions. Imagine a future in which we could place lamps in indoor public spaces and really clean the air.
Wouldn’t it be great if we had a HEPA-like filter that fit over the nose and mouth? We do, and it’s a well-fitted N95 mask. Those masks protect the wearer and prevent the wearer from sharing exhaled viruses with others. The White House needs to model and ensure continued mask mandates for indoor public spaces and acknowledge that this pandemic is not over.
Rosemary Sokas, Silver Spring