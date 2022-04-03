The report of the White House focus on indoor air quality to reduce coronavirus infections is encouraging. However, though HEPA filtration and increased air exchanges are extremely important, there are limitations. Depending on air circulation patterns, the exhaled virus particles still linger and can be inhaled by other people before being pulled into the filters. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, the placement of UV-C lamps in the air ducts or above dropped ceilings, is extremely effective at inactivating the coronavirus and influenza viruses and even tuberculosis bacteria.

Because UV-C can cause skin cancer, cataracts, sunburn and eye irritation, it has to be placed away from people, so the infectious agents are still floating past breathing zones before they get zapped. The White House should include a focus on developing newer technologies, such as the use of “far” UV-C. This is a shorter wavelength, and, because it has more energy, discharges that energy more superficially, so it shouldn’t cause the problems associated with the UV-C wavelength used today. More research is needed to measure toxicity and define safe use and to develop inexpensive, reliable versions. Imagine a future in which we could place lamps in indoor public spaces and really clean the air.

Wouldn’t it be great if we had a HEPA-like filter that fit over the nose and mouth? We do, and it’s a well-fitted N95 mask. Those masks protect the wearer and prevent the wearer from sharing exhaled viruses with others. The White House needs to model and ensure continued mask mandates for indoor public spaces and acknowledge that this pandemic is not over.

Rosemary Sokas, Silver Spring