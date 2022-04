As a formerly active alumnus of Catholic University, I was very pleased to hear of the selection of Peter K. Kilpatrick as the new university president, and I wish him luck in reestablishing the university’s proper place in the city [“Catholic University names president,” Metro, March 30]. For well over a century, Catholic University has provided a classical educational curriculum emphasizing liberal arts and service to society. It has given us notable alumni and a host of alumni devoting their lives to public and social service. Over the past decade, the university has seen its reputation decline by almost any objective measure. Student enrollment dropped, national rankings slipped, and applicant selectivity decreased. The student body became even more overwhelmingly conservative, White and Catholic, as the school hewed to a Catholic orthodoxy that limited what could be taught and who would be attracted by those strictures.