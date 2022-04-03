The Post reported, “The criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has expanded to examine the preparations for the rally that preceded the riot, as the Justice Department aims to determine the full extent of any conspiracy to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory, according to people familiar with the matter.” Moreover, “a federal grand jury in Washington has issued subpoena requests to some officials in former president Donald Trump’s orbit who assisted in planning, funding and executing the Jan. 6 rally.”

The New York Times added this detail: “The investigation now encompasses the possible involvement of other government officials in Mr. Trump’s attempts to obstruct the certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory and the push by some Trump allies to promote slates of fake electors, [people familiar with the inquiry] said.”

It’s not every day that the Justice Department, particularly one under the exceptionally cautious and deliberate Attorney General Merrick Garland’s direction, reveals who or what it is investigating. Is it a coincidence that these news updates surfaced shortly after Carter laid out a compelling case that there is no obvious barrier to prosecuting Trump?

Carter’s detailed written opinion pieces together already known facts to reach the conclusion that documents from Eastman sought by the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 were not protected by attorney-client privilege because of the crime-fraud exception. He then applied those facts to two viable legal theories against Trump — conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

In doing so, Carter effectively said: There is no good reason not to at least investigate Trump for serious felonies. And the Justice Department essentially responded by saying, “Yes, we really are on the case.”

Certainly, there is a mound of evidence of Trump’s “intent” to disrupt the certification process, a critical element in any criminal charge. As Norman Eisen and Fred Wertheimer write for CNN: “By marshaling both private conversations and public writings about the plan to overturn the election’s lack of evidentiary basis, Carter shows that prosecutors have at their disposal a wide array of forms of evidence probative of the former President’s intent. ... This effectively contradicts those who say intent will be hard to prove and is a useful signpost for the upcoming January 6 committee hearings and report — and for when the Justice Department receives the committee’s full evidence and any criminal referrals.”

Garland has come under significant criticism from those who worry he thinks that he could not get a conviction or that there is some constitutional impediment to prosecution. Some argue he is moving so slowly he risks allowing a possible GOP congressional majority to wreak havoc with the inquiry. The Justice Department, in affirming that it is already proceeding to investigate those not physically present at the Capitol as it was attacked, might be hoping to allay those fears.