Regarding the March 30 Digest item “Biden signs bill making lynching a hate crime”:

I am African American. With President Biden’s signing of the antilynching law, I feel like a new American.

Lynching has occurred against African Americans for quite a long time. At one time, it was considered to be Friday night entertainment in our country.

Current day assaults concerning our policing haven't made matters better.

Now, it’s a new era in America.

Wayne E. Williams, Camden, N.J.