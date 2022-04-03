President Biden speaks to guests after a bill-signing event for the “Emmett Till Antilynching Act” in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 29. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)Regarding the March 30 Digest item “Biden signs bill making lynching a hate crime”:I am African American. With President Biden’s signing of the antilynching law, I feel like a new American.Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debatesArrowRightLynching has occurred against African Americans for quite a long time. At one time, it was considered to be Friday night entertainment in our country.Current day assaults concerning our policing haven't made matters better.Now, it’s a new era in America.Wayne E. Williams, Camden, N.J.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticlePOPULAR OPINIONS ARTICLESHAND CURATEDClarence Thomas and his wife’s texts: A kerfuffle over appearancesOpinion•April 1, 2022The unfortunate breakdown of Montpelier’s groundbreaking workOpinion•March 31, 2022That’s no party. That’s the Republican Hot Mess.Opinion•March 31, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...