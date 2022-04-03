At first glance, I was relieved to see Michele L. Norris’s March 30 op-ed, “Oscars in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.” I thought, finally, a piece about the truly inspirational moment at the Oscars: when Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli took the stage.

After witnessing the juvenile playground antics of Chris Rock and Will Smith, we were reminded of the grace and dignity human beings can display. Lady Gaga selflessly attributed the burst of applause that erupted upon their entrance to Ms. Minnelli, “a true show business legend.” Then she allowed Ms. Minnelli to present an Oscar with poise and dignity. “I got you,” Lady Gaga assured Ms. Minnelli.