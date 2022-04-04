Biden can help these Democrats in four ways. First, he can venture beyond the White House more than he has. It’s baffling that his administration announced last week its dramatic release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from the White House. Why not talk to energy workers in Texas or set up a podium somewhere in Pennsylvania? The White House might be nervous about aggravating environmentalists who are not thrilled about reliance on carbon-based fuels, but Biden already made the policy call. He might as well get credit for it. A two- or three-day tour around the country focused on cutting fuel prices would boost visibility.

Second, the White House can drop the Build Back Better proposal. Instead, propose a bill to fight inflation with just two parts: cutting the deficit with new taxes on the uber-rich and cutting prescription drug prices (which would also cut the deficit by reducing government outlays for Medicare and Medicaid). That’s it. No more talk about child care, universal pre-K and the rest. If Democrats can survive the midterms, they can come back for those items later.

Cutting drug prices would be good policy and good politics. Let Republicans vote it down on the Senate floor. At the same time, the White House should hammer the 193 House Republicans who voted last week against reducing insulin prices — many of whom voted to support a similar insulin cost-cutting measure under the defeated former president. Apparently denying Biden a win is more important than preventing millions of diabetes patients from getting gouged. Here’s how Biden can put it: Republicans not only want to scrap the Affordable Care Act but are happy to see Americans pay unnecessarily high prices for insulin and other medications.

Meanwhile, focusing on deficit reduction would underscore Republicans’ defense of big corporations and billionaires who pay nothing in federal taxes — at a moment when pay for chief executives is headed for another record, with a median of more than $14 million. Democrats can focus on the GOP’s refusal to fund the Internal Revenue Service to collect taxes already owed. And Biden can remind voters that he has already brought down government spending. Biden managed to slip a critical argument into his remarks last week on the March jobs numbers: “We ended the pandemic unemployment assistance programs because Americans are back to work.” That should be repeated over and over.

Biden’s covid recovery plan worked. The American Rescue Plan kept the economy from tanking; now the government can spend a lot less. The GOP’s formula, by contrast, would have deprived Americans of desperately needed relief, resulting in mass evictions and business closures that would have prolonged high unemployment. Put differently, it’s Biden who ensured millions were not still dependent on the taxpayers, draining the Treasury.

Third, Biden can embrace anti-corruption measures. This includes the bill championed by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in the House and Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) in the Senate that would ban individual stock ownership among lawmakers. And why has the White House not embraced measures to beef up the Hatch Act and give inspectors general protection against dismissal without cause and the tools they need to rigorously root out wrongdoing? Such bills are essential to democracy and would demonstrate Democrats’ commitment to transparency.

Finally, Biden can call out the GOP’s hypocrisy on crime and border security. Congress can pull out the administration’s proposals to fund law enforcement and secure the border and put them on the floors of both chambers in a substantial bill to keep Americans safe and secure. Biden has ample funding for both in his budget request, but it will remain hidden in the mass of spending priorities unless Democrats make an effort to highlight them.

Biden seems so insistent on “rising above the fray” that he is doing little to protect his fellow Democrats in the upcoming midterms. If he is still holding out for bipartisanship, he’s living in a different political universe.