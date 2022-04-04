Before the war, Bucha was known as a great, cozy town, an affordable option for those looking to stay close to the capital. Ukrainian forces recaptured the town recently, but what they have found in the wake of the Russian retreat has led to shock, horror and calls for urgent war crimes investigations.
The nation is shaking with despair. What did all these civilians die for? Some seem to have been executed. Investigators and reporters have collected testimonies of gang-rapes, assaults at gunpoint and rapes in front of children. The mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, told The Post that about 270 residents had been buried in two mass graves.
It’s a level of cruelty Ukrainians are struggling to understand, even more than a month into this senseless invasion. It’s a level of hatred directed at people, at bodies, for daring to live under different political and cultural terms. I heard Russian troops were looking for pro-Ukranian tattoos among residents in Bucha — would they take the skin from my back if I were captured?
Ukrainians have fought valiantly to push back Russian forces from the Kyiv region, but the result can hardly be called a “victory.” We are seeing the death and destruction in areas that were briefly under Russian control — and I refuse even to imagine what must be happening in cities like Mariupol and Kharkiv, which are still under heavy bombardment and assault by Russian troops.
Russians are still invading and occupying many areas and cities, including Donetsk, Chernihiv and Sumy. Russians’ bombs rain down on Odessa, Poltava and Mykolaiv. A journalist friend from Luhansk tells me of executions on the streets there — that’s another Bucha the world won’t get to see anytime soon. In my southern hometown, Kherson, activists are being rounded up. My friends and relatives fear Russians will carry out the same brutality in the name of “denazification.”
How can we continue living after this? How can we forgive? How am I supposed to accept that there are no mechanisms in this world to stop this aggression?
I pray that we will be able to expel the invaders, rebuild and move on — but I fear this trauma will stain and maim our internal history, just as it has shaken world history already.
I stare at Russian propaganda online — at the claims by officials saying what happened in Bucha is all “fake” and “staged” — and wonder if reality has split into pieces. All day long, I look at the pictures and videos. And they multiply — as the hours and days pass, there are more and more of them. Being Ukrainian today means facing horrible truths while lies and hatred are weaponized.
We are just beginning to see the deep collective wounds on our country. The pain of families, small towns and cities will grow and engulf us all.
How many Buchas will Ukraine have to uncover before the world stops hesitating and directly challenges the bloodthirsty dictator in Moscow?