We are taking various actions to limit this development, from seeking new sources of oil to releasing supplies from our national resources to increasing domestic production. All will help but will take time to be fully effective. In the meantime, a national voluntary program of reducing consumption could make a significant difference. Even only lowering the thermostat in our homes by a couple of degrees and driving our cars less and slower could make existing supplies last longer and make a significant difference in the demand curve.
A voluntary program of this kind could offer another way we as individuals could support the Ukrainians in defense of their country and of democracy. We did this and more during World War II; surely we can demonstrate our concern and support by such a voluntary program.
A national program should be launched, with slogans and car stickers: “Support Ukraine by Saving Gas!”
Edward Marks, Washington