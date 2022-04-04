For too long, members of Congress have imagined a magical outcome that everyone will endorse. There have been too many closed-door meetings and not enough public hearings. Preemption and the private right of action are real challenges, but there are solutions that could provide a high level of protection for consumers and legal certainty for businesses. And there is every reason to believe that a bipartisan consensus could be obtained.

President Biden should be credited for the new arrangement to maintain data flows with the European Union. The U.S.-E.U. Data Privacy Framework is a response to widespread European concerns that the United States has failed to modernize its privacy laws. But the U.S.-E.U. initiative is unlikely to survive review precisely because it lacks the legal force that an act of Congress would provide. The framework also provides little actual benefit to U.S. consumers.

In the absence of a federal privacy law, the personal data of U.S. consumers remains dangerously exposed to foreign adversaries.

Congress must do the work of legislating. Privacy, commerce and national security are all at stake.

Marc Rotenberg, Washington