I read the March 31 editorial “Mr. Pence should be heard” with sadness. What has happened to today’s college students that they do not want to hear another point of view? As a political science major, I regularly read the New Republic (a liberal magazine) and National Review (a conservative magazine). I listened to guest speakers with a huge spectrum of ideas, from Gus Hall, head of the American Communist Party, to George Lincoln Rockwell, head of the American Nazi Party, and many others in between. The audience let the speakers speak, without catcalls or anyone trying to drown out what the speaker was saying. I did not always applaud when the lecture was completed.