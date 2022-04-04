It clearly helped my critical thinking. And it sometimes changed my opinions: thesis, antithesis, synthesis. This is how we grow and maintain a healthy dialogue with others. Today’s college students are missing a vital part of their education.
Robert Finkelstein, Reston
Way back in the 1960s, when I was an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, George Lincoln Rockwell, head of the American Nazi Party, gave a speech at Cabell Hall. Notwithstanding his political views and his virulent antisemitism, he was allowed to express his views.
I am dismayed that some current students at my beloved university would try to block former vice president Mike Pence from speaking. I wonder what Thomas Jefferson would think of such narrow-minded behavior from these students who walk the grounds of the university that he founded in 1819? I am no fan of Mr. Pence and I detested everything Rockwell represented. Having said that, let Mr. Pence speak.
Victor Podell, Fairfax