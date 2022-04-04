In concrete terms, this means major cities under water; unprecedented heat waves; terrifying storms; widespread water shortages; and the extinction of 1 million species of plants and animals.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, high-emitting governments and corporations are not just turning a blind eye; they are adding fuel to the flames by continuing to invest in climate-choking industries. Scientists warn that we are already perilously close to tipping points that could lead to cascading and irreversible climate effects.

Advertisement

The new IPCC report arrives in a period of extraordinary global political and economic turbulence that has further jeopardized efforts to address climate change. Energy prices spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prompting several nations to increase fossil-fuel production. In the long run, that will only make matters worse.

Leaders who claim to be protecting their people by doubling down on fossil fuels are doing the exact opposite: throwing their people to the wolves of energy insecurity, price volatility and climate chaos.

Story continues below advertisement

The IPCC report lays out a saner, safer approach, one that will get the world back on track by using renewable solutions that provide green jobs, energy security and greater price stability.

This report is a blueprint to bring us back to the 1.5-degree pledge that nearly 200 nations made in Paris and renewed at the COP26 gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, last November.

Advertisement

We left Scotland with a naive optimism, based on new promises and commitments. But the main problem — the enormous, growing emissions gap — was all but ignored.

The science is clear. To keep the 1.5-degree limit within reach, we need to cut global emissions by 45 percent this decade. But current climate pledges would mean a 14 percent increase in emissions. And most major emitters are not taking the steps needed to fulfill even these inadequate promises.

Story continues below advertisement

That is why this latest IPCC report is focused on mitigation — cutting emissions. It sets out viable, financially sound options in every sector.

First and foremost, we must triple the speed of the shift to renewable energy.

That means moving investments and subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables, now. In most cases, renewables are already cheaper.

Advertisement

It means governments ending the funding of coal, not just abroad, but at home: Stop financing all forms of coal extraction, production and power generation everywhere, including in the form of subsidies. To support major emerging economies in making this shift, I have been advocating for climate coalitions, made up of developing and developed countries, multilateral development banks, private financial institutions and corporations with the technical know-how to help.

Story continues below advertisement

All of us have a role to play in the shift to green energy. Young people, civil society and indigenous communities are among those who have already stepped up, sounding the alarm and holding leaders accountable. We now need to build on their work to create a worldwide grass-roots movement that no one can ignore.

I hereby appeal directly to everyone with an interest in our planet and our future: Make your voice heard, wherever decisions are taken — in political debates, local authorities, boardrooms and at the ballot box.

Advertisement

Demand an end to coal-fired power.

Call for renewable energy to be deployed rapidly and widely.

I will be following up on net-zero pledges by private finance later this year. Promises to phase out coal must be backed up by comprehensive plans, without exceptions or loopholes, and with action.

Story continues below advertisement

The decisions governments make today will determine the future of achieving the 1.5-degree limit.

A shift to renewables will mend our broken global energy mix and offer hope to millions of people already suffering from the impact of climate change.