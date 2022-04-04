There were only 30 mentions of the First Amendment and 12 of the Bill of Rights.

The Republican fixation on pornography continued during Monday’s round of statements by senators before the committee voted to advance Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor. A preliminary transcript showed 41 mentions of “porn” or “pornography” and 32 mentions of “sex offenders,” “sexual assault” and the like.

Some of the references to sex and child pornography were made by Democrats defending Jackson. But the bulk came from the likes of Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Tex.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) and Mike Lee (Utah). They winked at the QAnon conspiracy theorists who believe pedophiles control government by portraying Jackson as an ally of monsters who sexually exploit children — even though her sentencing record is typical and even though these same Republicans elevated half a dozen Trump judicial nominees with similar records in child pornography cases.

“I’m not suggesting she likes what’s happening in child pornography,” Graham allowed. (Gee, thanks.) But “she has a chance to impose a sentence that would deter [child pornography], and she chose not to.”

Lee accused Jackson of “minimizing” punishment for “commercialized efforts to profit off child sex torture” and “sadomasochistic conduct.” Cotton said “the child pornography cases are just the most sensational examples of her soft-on-crime attitude.”

The ever-mendacious Cruz claimed that “we just last week, after the hearing, got information on another case, United States v. Weekes, of an individual who raped his 13-year-old niece. Judge Jackson sentenced him to half what the prosecutors wanted because he failed to register on a sex registry.”

Actually, that case was mentioned during the hearings, on March 22 — in a news release issued by Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans.

And Hawley stuffed a straw man. “Judge Jackson’s view is that we should treat everyone more leniently because more and more people are committing worse and worse child sex offenses,” he claimed, also alleging that “we’ve been told things like child pornography is actually all a conspiracy, it’s not real.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, nobody said child pornography is a conspiracy, or not real; the supporting examples provided to me by Hawley’s office refer to the QAnon conspiracy about pedophiles running the country.

In fairness, child pornography wasn’t Republicans’ only obsession. The phrases “critical race theory” or “CRT” came up 66 times during the hearing. Cotton claimed that Jackson “seems to have a real interest in helping terrorists.” Cruz even argued that “the odds are over 100 percent she will vote to give away U.S. sovereignty to international bodies.”

If it’s possible for the odds on anything to be over 100 percent, it’s that Republicans will continue their peculiar preoccupation with child pornography as the Jackson nomination goes to the Senate floor. “She has a particularly curious view about certain kinds of criminal behavior. In this particular case, people who would distribute child pornography, of all things,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) told Fox News on Friday.

Republicans on the committee congratulated themselves for avoiding “personal slanders” of the sort they said Democrats inflicted on Brett M. Kavanaugh after women accused the Donald Trump nominee of sexual misconduct. Yet, they opposed Jackson with the most grievous of personal slanders: accusing the Black nominee of secretly promoting racially divisive teaching, portraying her as a pal of terrorists and repeatedly suggesting she endangers children by having a soft spot for perpetrators of heinous sex crimes.

Graham: “Every judge who does what you’re doing is making it easier for the children to be exploited.”

Cruz: “I also see a record of … advocacy as it concerns sexual predators.”

Blackburn: “What’s your hidden agenda? Is it to let … child predators back to the streets?”

And, of course, there was Hawley, who previewed the hearings by saying Jackson’s record “endangers our children.” Three weeks — and eight mentions of “prepubescent” — later, Hawley ended Monday where he began. He asserted that a “core point” of his disagreement with Jackson is that she believes the real victims of child pornography are the perpetrators, not the children.