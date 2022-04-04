Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) baselessly declared on ABC’s “This Week” that “the judicial philosophy seems to be not the philosophy of looking at what the law says and the Constitution says and applying that, but going through some method that allows you to try to look at the Constitution as a more flexible document, and even the law.” He said he has opinions in mind; he cited none. His empty excuse is not challenged. You’d think the mainstream media would press Republicans just a little.

Worse, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is whipping the vote against the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court. A source told the Hill that at a Senate lunch, McConnell praised the “great work” done by the GOP members of the Judiciary Committee during Jackson’s confirmation hearings.

These are the Republican senators who repeated debunked claims, interrupted her continually and failed to show she was any more lenient on child pornographers than judges these lawmakers had voted for. McConnell, according to the source, called it “exposing this judge’s radical record,” adding that “in particular her record on child pornography cases are alarmingly extreme.'” That’s blatantly false.

Why would McConnell — who voted to confirm Justice Stephen G. Breyer, a judge whose judicial philosophy is indistinguishable from Jackson’s — be so determined to make the confirmation vote as partisan as possible?

It could be that the GOP base is so infused with white supremacy that any vote for a Black woman would simply be unacceptable to the MAGA crowd. No wonder Republicans are desperate to tie Jackson to critical race theory, as in a GOP advertisement roundly criticized as racist, and the determination of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to drag CRT into the hearings.

It is fair to ask Republicans that if they have voted in the past to confirm Republican-appointed White, male judges (e.g., Andrew L. Brasher and Joseph Bianco) with weaker sentencing records than Jackson’s, what other explanation are we to draw?

Another possibility is that Republicans have so thoroughly imbibed the politics of lying and character assassination that they do not care if their reasons for opposition are accurate. Whether it is claiming that former president Barack Obama wasn’t born in this country or demonizing infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci or promulgating the “big lie” about the 2020 election, truth is beside the point for the modern GOP. As Rebecca Solnit wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times in January:

When called upon to believe that Barack Obama was really born in Kenya, millions got in line. When encouraged to believe that the 2012 Sandy Hook murder of 20 children and six adults was a hoax, too many stepped up. When urged to believe that Hillary Clinton was trafficking children in the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor with no basement, they bought it, and one of them showed up in the pizza place with a rifle to protect the kids. The fictions fed the frenzies, and the frenzies shaped the crises of 2020 and 2021. The delusions are legion: Secret Democratic cabals of child abusers, millions of undocumented voters, falsehoods about the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccine.

So if Hillary Clinton can be a child trafficker in the twisted narrative of right-wing conspiracies, then Jackson can, in the malicious words of Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), think child pornography isn’t a “bad thing.” And given that 25 percent of Republicans buy into QAnon insane conspiracies, Republicans have a receptive audience for their smears.

Unfortunately, despite Donald Trump’s more than 30,000 false or misleading claims while in office and the blatant GOP strategy to use the “big lie” to corrupt elections, the media refuses to accept how endemic lying has become in the GOP. The media seems determined to repeat obviously false GOP justifications (Weak on crime!) rather than call out the bad faith and habitual dishonesty of Republicans.

Remember, the “soft on crime” or “weak on child pornographers” charges were only the latest GOP objections. They first attacked the eminently qualified judge as a beneficiary of affirmative action. Perhaps nervous that it sounded a mite racist, McConnell next objected that “dark money” groups supporting her showed that something was really wrong. Given the role of dark-money groups in actually selecting the previous president’s nominees, that apparently did not pass the straight-face test.

Perhaps one or two Republican senators will join Susan Collins (R-Maine) in voting to confirm her. In a world in which politics still had guardrails and Republicans felt shame, there would be many more.

