She was, in other words, ahead of her time. And now she’s back.

Palin is running for Congress to fill the seat of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Ak.), and as she attempts to go from C-list political celebrity back to public office, she finds a Republican Party that has in many ways been remade in her image.

Donald Trump has endorsed Palin, but her election is far from a sure thing; there are a remarkable 51 candidates registered for the primary. In a statement announcing her candidacy, she explained why she’s running: “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight.”

The political kinship between Palin and Trump is obvious, and they share a similar kind of magnetism, in which the people who loathe them find them just as fascinating to watch as the people who love them.

Or at least that used to be true for Palin. After she resigned the Alaska governorship in 2009 with one of the most bizarre speeches in the history of American politics (completing a full term would be “the quitter’s way out,” she said), she moved on to a less than entirely successful career as a media personality, cycling through numerous unsuccessful TV shows and failed enterprises (if you don’t remember the “Sarah Palin Channel,” which cost only $99.95 a year, don’t blame yourself).

It was all downhill after 2013, when Roger Ailes cut her loose from her gig as a Fox News contributor, for which they were paying her $1 million a year to opine from the studio they built in her house. It turned out that she was a disaster as a TV personality: ill-informed, inarticulate, offering commentary that ranged from the boring to the banal.

But it was Trump who made Palin truly irrelevant, even as he appealed to the same people and the same impulses she had. He took over the party in a way she never could, not least because Republicans wanted a man to champion the patriarchy, and one who would do so with a kind of venom that Palin didn’t quite manage.

So while Palin in 2008 grasped the attention of a party dominated by establishment figures like McCain and Mitt Romney, she couldn’t seize control of it in the way Trump did. And today that party has been transformed.

Though some of the old establishment is still hanging around, just look at the Congress Palin seeks to join. It’s brimming with Palinesque figures, halfwit politicians whose purpose is garnering media appearances rather than anything so dull as governing, and who want nothing more than to Own the Libs.

Is Palin going to stand out in a Republican caucus alongside the likes of Reps. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), and Matt Gaetz (Fla.)? It won’t be easy.

But there’s a whole new menu of manufactured culture war controversies for her to weigh in on. Surely someone is dying to hear Palin’s deep thoughts on critical race theory and transgender rights. Which celebrities is she mad at? Which books would she ban?

Palin will still attract the support of her old fans, the ones moved by her politics of resentment. They complained about, and drew sustenance from, the contempt and mockery aimed at her from those dastardly cosmopolitan coastal elites. And it’s true that those elites looked down on her and laughed at her frequent stumbles.

But it was well-deserved. As Trump himself might say, when small-town America sent us Palin, they weren’t sending their best. There are people from small towns who aren’t narcissistic nincompoops and who have a genuine policy agenda they can make an argument for; she was not among them.

But Palin is all about the politics of resentment, a politics that offers no hope of ever being satisfied. It has no goals, it can win no practical victories, it can never improve the lives of the people it claims to speak for, and it does nothing but justify its own continuation.