Mr. Elrich strongly supported the Artspace development in Silver Spring. His concern that developers won’t build similar affordable housing without subsidies and that financial investment and job creation should precede housing investments was accurate. Residents need jobs to afford new housing. Mr. Elrich did not oppose adding 41,000 new housing units by 2030 but argued that because more than 44,000 units have been approved (but are not being built), massive rezoning is unnecessary. Reasons for the county’s housing shortage are far more complex than the authors suggest.