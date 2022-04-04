Mr. Elrich strongly supported the Artspace development in Silver Spring. His concern that developers won’t build similar affordable housing without subsidies and that financial investment and job creation should precede housing investments was accurate. Residents need jobs to afford new housing. Mr. Elrich did not oppose adding 41,000 new housing units by 2030 but argued that because more than 44,000 units have been approved (but are not being built), massive rezoning is unnecessary. Reasons for the county’s housing shortage are far more complex than the authors suggest.
On racial equity, the county’s Office of Legislative Oversight noted that Thrive’s “economic development approach could widen racial and social inequities as it primarily offers benefits to affluent and disproportionately White people.” The county’s Office of Management and Budget estimated that the plan might cost $220 million every year. The environmental Montgomery Countryside Alliance argued that Thrive-related upzoning “is often detrimental to the very residents it seeks to house.”
This distorted piece was a disservice to the community.
Elizabeth Joyce, Silver Spring