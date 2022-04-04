Russia’s military atrocities in Ukraine have been seen before, in the brutal “zachistka,” or cleansing operations, in Chechnya, which destroyed towns and villages, and the indiscriminate attacks on hospitals in the Syrian city of Aleppo. As in Syria, Russia has agreed to humanitarian corridors for Ukraine’s Mariupol, only to attack them. Until now, the world’s response to these crimes has been weak; now it must not be. Mr. Putin puts his faith in the tyranny of violence. He must be shown that such barbarism will not be tolerated — by identifying and holding to account those who carried out the atrocities in Bucha and all of Ukraine.

To begin with, the horrors must be documented. A prosecutor for the International Criminal Court is investigating, and all efforts must be made to help Ukraine gather evidence. The shocking videos and testaments of recent days are the foundation of accountability. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the civilian executions “genocide,” and President Biden declared that Mr. Putin is “a war criminal.” Those words will find meaning only with a determined prosecution.

Next, the 27-nation European Union must wean itself from Russian fossil fuels — the oil and gas that are still flowing and transferring cash into Mr. Putin’s treasury. Germany is reliant on Russian natural gas, and reductions will be difficult for all, but closing the valves is becoming more urgent and unavoidable. The E.U. is reportedly preparing another round of economic sanctions amid doubts about the willpower to curb gas imports. It makes no sense to denounce the war crimes while funding the war machine. The White House on Monday promised more U.S. sanctions; they should target the Russian industries and banks that have been left largely untouched so far.