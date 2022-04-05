Ukrainians have been fighting for the survival of their country. Their ferocious resistance has forced Russia to alter its strategy, a tacit acknowledgement of Ukraine’s success. But as the weather warms, Kyiv will be forced to confront a less visible enemy: disease.
War and disease have been deadly bedfellows for as long as armies have fought one another. Historically, sickness and related non-battle injuries have caused some 80 percent of military casualties. During the American Civil War, infectious diseases such as pneumonia, typhoid, dysentery and malaria killed far more men than enemy fire. Some historians have argued that the U.S. Sanitary Commission did as much to win the war for the North as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. Likewise, during World War I, influenza and pneumonia accounted for more than half of the 52,000 non-combat deaths, and one-quarter of the U.S. Army — over 1 million men — fell ill.
For the past five weeks, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians — civilians and soldiers alike — have been crammed together in trenches, shelters or damaged buildings. Many Ukrainians are living underground where air circulation is poor, in close quarters, with shortages of potable water (needed for washing), and limited access to hygiene supplies and facilities. Ukraine’s dense urban areas make them incubators for the spread of disease.
If we want to help the Ukrainian resistance, we shouldn’t be sending them only Javelins and body armor. They need emergency supplies — bulk sanitation items such as alcohol-based hand sanitizer, ammonium nitrate to counter food-borne illness, and rat traps and poisons.
We should also be distributing thousands of Ukrainian- and Russian-language hygiene manuals to Ukraine’s soldiers and volunteer fighters. These troops have certainly demonstrated their toughness under fire, but they aren’t the hardy peasants of World War II, whose immune systems were probably bolstered by life on the land. Most modern-day Ukrainians are city dwellers who have mostly taken the conveniences of everyday life for granted. They could benefit from courses on critical hygiene, covering proper waste management, pest control and how to protect food. A single stomach bug, flu, dysentery, or a disease such as malaria or cholera can bring an entire military to a standstill without ever firing a shot. Noting the high number of Russian losses in the fighting, Pentagon officials recently noted that a 10 percent casualty rate — this includes dead and wounded — can render a single unit unable to “carry out combat-related tasks.” That is because a wounded soldier harms an army’s ability to fight even more than a dead one: the sick or injured continue to drain resources.
The pandemic has reminded the world how to best prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We’ve learned to wash our hands, disinfect everything, wear masks and social distance. Similarly, soldiers and civilians should use alcohol-based sanitizer or wash with antibacterial soap. Keep bathrooms and places of human waste as far from food as possible (at least one hundred meters) — and downwind and downslope. They should also be kept downslope from wells, streams and other water sources.
Covid-19 itself remains a threat. Deaths in Ukraine have been relatively low so far — 112,459 compared to nearly 1 million in the United States. But as variants spread, that low death count could tick upward. Ukraine should have sufficient vaccines and test kits in the event of such a scenario. The West should be prepared to help as needed.
There are fears that the Russians might introduce biological or chemical weapons onto the battlefield (not to be confused with the biolab hoax cooked up by Russian propagandists). Attacking armies laying siege to cities have used similar tactics going back to the 14th century and the Mongol siege of the Crimean city of Caffa, when the diseased and putrefying carcasses of animals were catapulted into castle moats. The risk of similar contaminants infecting Kyiv’s or Kharkiv’s water supply is a real threat, even though biological warfare is banned under customary international humanitarian law and the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention.
In a war where nuclear reactors and maternity wards have been subject to barrage attacks, the risk of sickness — whether from a biological agent or from poor hygiene — remains high. The last thing Ukrainian resistance fighters need is a disease outbreak. Helping to build their resilience could prove a smart strategy in the weeks and months to come.