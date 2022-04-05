The Pew Research Center finds that the number of Republicans expressing confidence in the Russian tyrant has, mercifully, declined from 37 percent in 2006 to just 7 percent today. But some of the loudest and most influential voices in the MAGA movement still refuse to support Ukraine or stop pushing Russian propaganda. Many take an anti-anti Putin stance by criticizing the Ukrainians for resisting the invasion, insisting that the United States has no stake in the conflict, and focusing their ire on “neocons” and “globalists” (which, to my ears, sounds a lot like “Jews”) who are supposedly trying to drag the United States into a war with Russia.
Here, for example, is a manifesto issued on March 31 by isolationists of the left and right — including Sohrab Ahmari, Michael Anton, Glenn Greenwald and Christopher Rufo — blaming “leading interventionists in the United States and Europe,” rather than Putin, for “goading the West into an abyss of war and suffering.” Here is what Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said a few weeks ago: “Remember that Zelensky is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.” Here is the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens on March 17: “President Zelensky is a very bad character who is working with globalists against the interests of his own people.” Here is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on March 15: “NATO has been supplying the neo-Nazis in Ukraine with powerful weapons and extensive training on how to use them.” Here is Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance on Feb. 19: “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”
The worst offenders are also the most influential: former president Donald Trump and Fox “News” host Tucker Carlson. Hey, Tucker, are you still rooting for Russia over Ukraine — as you said you were in 2019? Do you still think there’s no reason to “hate Putin” because he isn’t shipping “every middle-class job in your town to Russia” or “teaching your kids to embrace racial discrimination” — as you said on Feb. 22? Hey, Trump, do you still regard Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as an act of “genius,” and do you still view Putin as a “very savvy” guy who “loves his country” — as you said on Feb. 22?
More broadly, will the pro-Putin wing of the GOP stay loyal to the Butcher of Bucha as more evidence of his crimes emerges? The early indications are not promising.
In recent weeks, Carlson has been pushing a bogus Kremlin claim that Russia had to invade because Ukraine was building bioweapons labs with help from … Hunter Biden. This odious lie might be designed as a “false flag” operation to justify Russia’s use of chemical weapons. Yet Carlson, the consummate “useful idiot,” continues to peddle this loathsome propaganda under the guise of just asking questions.
Carlson also describes Ukraine as a “growing dictatorship” and suggests that arming its defenders is a bad idea because it will “prolong the fighting in Ukraine at the expense of the vulnerable civilian population.” Maybe he should be a little more concerned about the suffering of civilians at Russian hands? But on his show Monday night, he didn’t mention the Bucha massacre. The Kremlin is, naturally, delighted with Carlson’s support and has made quotations from his dishonest program a mainstay on its television shows and social media feeds.
As for Trump, he plumbed new depths of unpatriotic brazenness by appealing last week to Putin to release any dirt he might have on Hunter Biden’s business dealings. This is the sequel to Trump’s 2016 request for Putin to find Hillary Clinton’s emails: “Russia, if you’re listening …” The Kremlin was listening: It tried to break into Clinton’s email servers the same day. Now the Kremlin has responded to Trump’s latest request with a dump of disinformation about Hunter Biden.
What made Trump’s request extra appalling was his explanation for why Putin should comply: “As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country … I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer.” As my colleague Philip Bump noted, this is a “really staggering formulation” that implies that Putin should retaliate for the support that Biden is giving Ukraine by helping Trump win back the presidency.
At least the original America First Committee had the good grace to disband after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The current America Firsters, by contrast, continue to cling to their discredited ideology after the Russian attack on Ukraine. If the Republican Party had an iota of self-respect left, it would break with these Putin apologists and rediscover its Reaganite roots. (Start by ordering William Inboden’s important, forthcoming history of Reagan’s foreign policy.) That, alas, is probably wishful thinking: Trump remains the front-runner for the GOP nomination in 2024 and, if elected, would destroy NATO’s unity in the face of Russian aggression.