Comprehensive voting reform is dead for now, thanks to the shortsightedness of Sen. Joe Manchin lll (D-W.Va.). But the door remains open — just an inch — for important reforms that could head off the next scheme to steal an election. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Since early February, a bipartisan group of senators has been working on a fix to the Electoral Count Act, the law that defeated former president Donald Trump and his cronies tried to use to upend the certification of the 2020 election. Not much information has emerged from that effort since then, so it was reasonable to assume it was dead.

But this week, Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who are leading the effort to reform the ECA, unveiled proposals from the prestigious American Law Institute to guarantee that neither Congress nor an incumbent vice president can subvert any state’s electoral outcome. The proposals were endorsed by a bipartisan group of lawyers — including Donald McGahn, the former White House counsel under Donald Trump.

Advertisement

As Election law guru Rick Hasen tweeted: “Getting this illustrious bipartisan set of lawyers to agree on principles is a huge accomplishment.”

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

Among those principles, the American Law Institute-convened group writes, is that “Congress lacks the constitutional authority to address every issue that may arise in the presidential selection process.” At the very least, then, a do-no-harm principle should guide reform efforts.

The main objective, the group writes, would clarify that Congress “has an important but limited role in tallying electoral votes, consistent with the best understanding of the Twelfth Amendment and other relevant authorities.” Getting to the heart of the ECA’s weakness that Trump tried to exploit, the lawyers agree: “ECA reform should help check efforts by any State actor to disregard or override the outcome of an election conducted pursuant to State law in effect prior to Election Day.” They also stress the preservation of federal courts as the authority to address election challenge.

Advertisement

What they came up with was a set of narrowly tailored proposals that would have blocked the scheme to steal the election outlined by Trump attorney John Eastman. For starters, Congress should only be able to object to electoral votes on the basis of “explicit constitutional requirements,” such as “the eligibility of candidates or electors, the time for the selection of electors, and the time by which the electors must cast their votes.” And the vice president’s role should be specified as purely ceremonial. (Former vice president Mike Pence would have loved such a provision.)

Second, Congress should raising the threshold for considering an objection to votes, currently one member from each chamber to a majority of each chamber. (Perhaps a two-thirds majority would be safer, given the possibility of an entire party deciding to hijack an election.)

Third, they argue, Congress should spell out that an election would only be considered “failed” in “extraordinary (catastrophic) events, such as a natural disaster, but excludes the pendency of legal challenges brought against the outcome of the popular vote in State or federal court, or before a State legislature (or body established by a State legislature).” In other words, some screwball theory of “fraud” would be insufficient to reject a state’s election results.

Advertisement

Fourth, and perhaps most critically, Congress should “clarify that State legislatures and other State institutions do not have power after the Election Day specified by Congress to disregard the vote held pursuant to the State law in place on that day, or to select electors in a manner inconsistent with the State law in place on that day.” In other words, a state legislature cannot decide after an election that its vote, rather than voters’ will, should decide the winner. In the case of multiple slates of electors, “the State official or body responsible under State law for certifying final election results” would be required to transmit the electors that “reflects the final results of the State’s election.”

Finally, Congress should move back the date of the electoral college meeting date to give states time to complete recounts and challenges. And any challenges should be resolved by a special three-judge panel with direct appeal to the Supreme Court. (While there is reason to doubt the impartiality of the current Supreme Court, there has to be a final judicial arbiter. We must defend democracy with the Supreme Court we have.)

Collins and Manchin say they are “also consulting another group of legal scholars,” but if they choose equally well-regarded bodies, especially with some credibility on the GOP side, it is possible they might find a plan that could get 60 votes in the Senate.

Advertisement

Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute tells me: “The principles set out by this group are surprisingly good, given the breadth of views they represent. This is very positive — but keep in mind ECA reform is a necessary but far from sufficient step to protect the sanctity of our elections.” He adds, “Real voting reform to protect against intimidation of election officials and voters, suppression of voters and the ability of partisans to overturn legitimate elections is urgently needed as well.”

Ornstein is right about that. As soon as Senate Democrats have enough votes to bypass the filibuster, they must pass a bill to strength voting rights. Until then, if a bipartisan group can come up with ECA reform and, as they previously indicated, something more to prevent threats to election officials, they will have taken a serious step to shutting down the authoritarian tactics that nearly ended our democracy in 2020.

GiftOutline Gift Article