I appreciated the informative April 1 obituary for Arthur D. Riggs, whose work led to the development of synthetic human insulin [“ Medical researcher helped develop diabetes treatment ”]. This breakthrough made an enormous difference to diabetics who previously had to use beef or pork insulin. Too bad, though, that The Post didn’t run this obituary with a front-page article about the 193 House Republicans who voted last week against capping the price of insulin.

In our family’s experience, in 1975, a bottle of insulin cost around $20; today it costs hundreds of dollars. The annual cost of insulin, without insurance, can run many thousands of dollars. Millions of Americans are diabetic and must reduce or skip doses because they can’t afford insulin. The cost to patients and the health-care system from failure to control blood sugar is astronomical, but Republicans don’t seem to have considered that cost in their shortsighted and heartless vote.