Setting aside George F. Will’s critique of the Export-Import Bank in his March 31 op-ed, “Time to rein in ‘Boeing’s Bank’,” it should be pointed out that he rarely misses a chance to denigrate President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. In this instance, Mr. Will tried to describe it as a failure by comparing the unemployment rate of 1931, which he reported was 15.9 percent, with the unemployment rate in 1939, which he listed at 17.2 percent. In fact, in May 1933, only two months into FDR’s term, the rate he inherited from Republican Herbert Hoover was 25.6 percent.