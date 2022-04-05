Leana S. Wen’s analysis in her March 30 op-ed, “The FDA made the right call on booster shots,” regarding a fourth coronavirus shot was very thoughtful and informative. However, one aspect of the disease that she failed to mention is the risk of long covid. I am 71 years old and am gratified that my third coronavirus vaccine dose will protect me from hospitalization and death.
I am at a total loss to understand the impact that long covid might have on my life. Estimates of long covid from a mild or even asymptomatic bout of covid-19 seem to range from 1 percent — really nothing to worry about — to 30 percent. Would a fourth vaccine dose protect people from long covid?
Barry Brauth, Washington