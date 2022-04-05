Regarding the March 31 Style article “Turmoil at CBS News after it hires Trump aide Mulvaney as on-air pundit”:
Contributors offer predictably partisan takes and do not even necessarily bring a strong history of accurately predicting voters’ and politicians’ next moves. Former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in November 2020 titled “If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully.”
It’s unclear what viewers and networks get out of this arrangement; surely reporters would be eager to fill the extra airtime with analysis and interviews. I watch network news for the journalists’ reporting. Producers should use the money for their newsgathering operations instead.
Robert Guerette, Portland, Maine