As a network news viewer, I find it perplexing that producers hire political figures for paid on-air contributor positions. These roles shade the boundaries among journalism, money and power. They provide a soft landing for officials and help them maintain name recognition and relevance, possibly teeing up other consulting or political roles.

Contributors offer predictably partisan takes and do not even necessarily bring a strong history of accurately predicting voters’ and politicians’ next moves. Former Trump administration official Mick Mulvaney wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in November 2020 titled “If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully.”

It’s unclear what viewers and networks get out of this arrangement; surely reporters would be eager to fill the extra airtime with analysis and interviews. I watch network news for the journalists’ reporting. Producers should use the money for their newsgathering operations instead.