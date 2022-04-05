President Biden, returning to the White House on Monday, repeated his claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a war criminal” and “brutal.” He told the reporters, “You saw what happened in Bucha.” He went a step further, demanding a war crimes trial.
The images underscore the moral force of Biden’s declaration in Poland last month about Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Even his administration’s cringeworthy attempts to walk back the statement acknowledged that Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region.”
Yet even the latter might not be attainable. Putin sits undisturbed in the Kremlin atop a death machine. Russian troops might have pulled back from Kyiv, but they have amassed north and east of the capital city. Unless Russian troops are pushed entirely out of Ukraine (i.e., no territorial compromise to stop the bloodletting), Russia will still occupy its neighbor, and Putin will remain ensconced in his dacha with an arsenal of nuclear weapons under his control.
How, then, are war crimes trials supposed to operate? One supposes that Putin and his military advisers who are accused of carrying out war crimes could be tried and sentenced in absentia. But without rounding them up to exact punishment, the quest for justice will remain unfulfilled. Will world leaders allow Putin and his advisers to travel the globe and interact with other nations? Doing so would defy the essence of a war crimes verdict.
We can hope that carrots and sticks will compel Russian elites or military leaders to remove Putin, so as to return Russia to the status of a “normal” country. But we know the hope of loosening fascism’s grip on the country while Putin exercises iron control is extremely slim. We’ll have a trying enough time extracting any form of reparations out of Russia.
Some will claim outrage toward the idea of rallying the world to punish Russia for the sort of crimes seen in Bucha after failing to do the same to the Syrian government for its atrocities in Aleppo, where the Bashar al-Assad regime killed an estimated 50,000 people and razed much of the city. We can acknowledge that the Syrian dictator, who nominally won the war, has escaped punishment. But when a nation loses a war that it started, allowing the leader who initiated the conflict to remain in power would be an affront to morality.
The world will face this conundrum. Ukraine will decide on what terms it will accept to settle a devastating war not of its making, but the result will likely be Putin’s continued occupation of some part of Ukraine. (Imagine allowing a defeated Germany to keep part of Poland after World War II.) We can try Putin in international courts, but there is virtually no chance he will be brought to justice. And we can rightly exclaim, “For God’s sake, how can this man remain in power?” But the bitter truth is that we will not risk a third world war to insist Russia fully retreat from all of Ukraine and purge itself of Putin.