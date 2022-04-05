Advertisement

If millions are saying that they are hurting financially, the administration should take that as secular gospel — and focus on fixing what’s going wrong rather than spinning what’s going right.

That starts with confronting the cost of gas head-on. The administration’s decision to release oil from the nation’s strategic reserve — averaging 1 million barrels each day over the next six months — is a sensible move. But the president can go further. The White House should revive a previously shelved idea of sending gas cards to families. The federal government can follow the example set by California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has proposed sending $400 debit cards to residents to offset the highest gas prices in the country. Enacting a similar measure at a national scale will ease the financial burden on working families as the average price of gas exceeds $4 per gallon.

To pay for this, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) recently introduced legislation that targets oil companies’ record profits amid increasing gas prices. Their bill would impose a 50 percent tax on oil companies whose profits exceed their average from 2015 to 2019 — before the pandemic. The revenue would then be used to provide direct payments to working families, which would be another way to directly counteract gas costs.

As for combating inflation, Biden has stated that that is the Federal Reserve’s job — and thus, one is left to assume, not his own. This is a claim that economist James K. Galbraith recently called “radically false and politically suicidal” in a piece for the Nation (where I am the publisher). Galbraith notes that the government has other tools at its disposal for controlling prices beyond raising interest rates: imposing rent controls to steady housing costs, or passing Medicare-for-all, which would allow the government to rein in health care prices. Galbraith calls Medicare-for-all “potentially the most powerful anti-inflationary tool the government has.”

Of course, those goals are ambitious and will require a lot of time and political will. In the meantime, another approach already has political momentum: restricting corporations from profiteering off inflation. The narrative that companies are raising prices just to keep pace with rising costs becomes suspect when you consider that many of them are recording record profits.

Galbraith suggests an Office of Price Administration, as was created during World War II, to monitor potential profiteering. And legislation proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), co-sponsored by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), would levy a tax on the “excess profits” of major corporations. Companies bringing in more than $500 million per year would see a 95 percent tax on profits above their pre-pandemic annual average. It’s a direct effort to keep corporations from taking advantage of the current economic climate and raising their prices without restraint. And for any skeptics afraid of the long-term effects of higher corporate taxes, it is only intended to last through 2024.