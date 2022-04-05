The April 1 news article “ CDC warns of plunging mental health in teens, with 4 in 10 feeling ‘hopeless’ ” sounded an alarm. The adolescent mental health crisis represents a tidal wave of need threatening our mental health services, much like the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a sluggish response to this crisis despite alarming statistics demonstrating accelerating rates of adolescent depression and suicide remaining a leading cause of death in adolescents.

To mount a substantive defense, schools should deliver mental health curriculums. Dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) has been shown to reduce suicidality, increase emotional regulation and decrease self-injurious actions. DBT at schools would offer students the resilience and skills needed to curb this crisis.

We have a duty to prepare our youths for the future. This requires keeping them alive and well. Schools are the avenue we use to accomplish this task. Piecemeal interventions are not enough. We must implement evidenced-based interventions to substantively intervene in a crisis that is threatening to drown our youths.