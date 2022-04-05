As an octogenarian White man, I admit I hadn’t followed Will Smith’s career until “the Slap.” But, having grown up in a then-racist part of Baltimore, my first and enduring reaction to the slap was profound regret for Black people precisely for the reasons Jonathan Capehart articulated in his April 2 op-ed, “ Will Smith didn’t slap just Chris Rock .”

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, the implications of race didn’t occur to me; I thought it was simply disgraceful. (I’m White.) And then I thought about the disgraceful behavior displayed by elected officials in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a beacon of sanity and grace. I conclude that violence and willful ignorance certainly aren’t confined to any one group of people.