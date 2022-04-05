As an octogenarian White man, I admit I hadn’t followed Will Smith’s career until “the Slap.” But, having grown up in a then-racist part of Baltimore, my first and enduring reaction to the slap was profound regret for Black people precisely for the reasons Jonathan Capehart articulated in his April 2 op-ed, “Will Smith didn’t slap just Chris Rock.”
Raymond E. Wanner, Silver Spring
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, the implications of race didn’t occur to me; I thought it was simply disgraceful. (I’m White.) And then I thought about the disgraceful behavior displayed by elected officials in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a beacon of sanity and grace. I conclude that violence and willful ignorance certainly aren’t confined to any one group of people.
Diane L. Coleman, Arlington
I look forward to the day when people who act appallingly are viewed as individuals, not as representatives of millions of people of their race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
Susan Bruser, Chevy Chase