Letters to the Editor

Opinion: Stop gerrymandering in Maryland

Today at 2:11 p.m. EDT
Amanda Subba Rao holds a sign calling for fair maps during a rally in Annapolis on Dec. 8. (Brian Witte/AP)

The April 2 Metro article “County judge says she can’t approve congressional map Hogan hasn’t signed” helped explain the debate on whether Maryland’s congressional map is suspected of gerrymandering. I have been worried that the map-drawing is used for partisan purposes.

Electoral districts are segmented deliberately to pack Democrats together and to silence the voices of Republicans. Although difficult, it’s still essential to ensure the fairness of our elections. Senior Judge Lynne A. Battaglia asked the Maryland General Assembly to redraw the map.

Avoiding gerrymandering is protecting our democracy. If institutions can be exploited by the ruling party to make more policies in their favor, the party will likely continue to hold power and the state will be in danger of democratic decay. From the perspective of the electorate, only one side is heard. If so, the voters might become indifferent or angry toward the political system. None of the situations is ideal. We should advocate a fair division of constituencies.

Yi Wu, Baltimore

