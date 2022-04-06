After all else failed — the naked partisan trickery; the cartographical sleight of hand; the threats of months of litigation — Maryland’s political tribes finally agreed on a redrawn congressional map. What a waste of time.
So instead, Marylanders were treated to what has become the familiar spectacle of a proposed map so lavishly gerrymandered by Democrats that any pretense of the compactness or contiguity of particular districts — let alone their electoral fairness — was preposterous. In this latest episode, the map offered up by Democrats would have given them an odds-on chance of tilting the current congressional delegation, which is now 7 to 1 in the party’s favor, to a straight-up 8-0 sweep.
A state judge, a Democrat herself, rejected it as an “extreme” gerrymander, so Democrats went back to the drawing board while simultaneously threatening to appeal the judge’s ruling. No outcome but endless partisan appeals seemed likely, and insiders said the matter would ultimately be settled only by the state’s highest tribunal, the Court of Appeals.
But in an improbable victory for reason and fair play, Democrats submitted a new map that wasn’t excessively rigged in their own favor. Republicans decided the new version was good enough, and Mr. Hogan said he would sign it into law if Democrats agreed to drop their appeal of the judge’s ruling. That did the trick; no appeals are expected, although litigation still appears likely over the state legislative maps.
The new congressional map tracks more or less with the status quo — six seats remain safe for Democrats; one remains safe for the GOP; and one is expected to be competitive. That’s a decent outcome for Marylanders, although the skirmishing did result in a postponement of primaries until mid-July, when many people are on vacation. Turnout could be even lower than usual.
The resolution does not solve the standing problem, or, as Mr. Hogan rightly pointed out, do anything to avoid another partisan fracas after the 2030 Census. And next time, there is no guarantee that a compromise would emerge, meaning months of litigation and judicial involvement in a process that the legislature should be able to resolve.
Mr. Hogan has been pushing legislation to establish a nonpartisan redistricting procedure, only to be blocked and ignored by Democrats, who are content with the advantage their political power confers in a predominantly liberal state. The fact is, Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of redistricting reform, even though registered Democrats in the state outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1. The party is out of step with its base.
Redistricting reform is not a cure-all. In Virginia, a bipartisan commission createdlast year amid fanfare, floundered amid partisan paralysis and failed to agree on new electoral maps. That threw the job to Virginia’s Supreme Court, which did the job ably. But the failure in Maryland to establish any new process is unacceptable legislative dysfunction. Leaders in Annapolis can fix it — or they aren’t really leaders.
