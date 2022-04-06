Prior to Jimmy Carter, presidents generally retired from public life after their tenure ended (with a few exceptions). They did so with the understanding — first realized by George Washington — that there must be a single chief executive at a time, and that relinquishing power and attention was an essential part of the peaceful transfer of power.

Current former presidents do not have the luxury of such thinking. Given the rise of authoritarianism and bigotry in American politics, they should take a more active role in rejecting such extremism. Two former presidents — Barack Obama and George W. Bush — are particularly capable of taking on this task.

Doing so would veer from Washington’s example of a humble retirement. But it would also honor a lesser-known part of Washington’s farewell address — his plea for unity. In his farewell address, he urged his countrymen to think of national unity “as of the palladium of your political safety and prosperity; watching for its preservation with jealous anxiety; discountenancing whatever may suggest even a suspicion that it can in any event be abandoned; and indignantly frowning upon the first dawning of every attempt to alienate any portion of our country from the rest, or to enfeeble the sacred ties which now link together the various parts.”

Advertisement

It was telling that Washington felt this message was so important. His farewell address reflected the Founders’ ongoing concern for the destructive force of factions and power-hungry men who would manipulate voters to seize power. Washington understood that if divisions hardened, the temptation to reject a lawfully elected government would intensify:

Respect for its authority, compliance with its laws, acquiescence in its measures, are duties enjoined by the fundamental maxims of true liberty. The basis of our political systems is the right of the people to make and to alter their constitutions of government. But the Constitution which at any time exists, until changed by an explicit and authentic act of the whole people, is sacredly obligatory upon all. The very idea of the power and the right of the people to establish government presupposes the duty of every individual to obey the established government.

Fast forward to our current political furor. The threat of divisiveness and malicious attacks on legitimate government have arguably not been as serious since the Civil War. A sizable faction of White, Christian and largely rural Americans does not recognize a legitimately elected president — and have rationalized an insurrection at our nation’s Capitol. They cheer a campaign to rig elections so as to guarantee their hold on power.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

We have never been more in need of Washington’s warnings: “The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation on the ruins of public liberty.”

Advertisement

Ideally, both parties would have risen up to condemn anti-democratic efforts and efforts to instill fear and resentment. But one party cannot take on the task without appearing partisan; the other party is the source of the threat. As the current president chases after elusive bipartisanship, where does that leave us?

This is where former presidents can help their country. At the DNC convention in August 2020, Obama explained, “Democracy was never meant to be transactional — you give me your vote; I make everything better. It requires an active and informed citizenry. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability. To embrace your own responsibility as citizens. To make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure.”

Obama continued:

Whatever our backgrounds, we’re all the children of Americans who fought the good fight. Great grandparents working in firetraps and sweatshops without rights or representation. Farmers losing their dreams to dust. Irish and Italians and Asians and Latinos told to go back where they came from. Jews and Catholics, Muslims and Sikhs, made to feel suspect for the way they worshipped. Black Americans chained and whipped and hanged. Spit on for trying to sit at lunch counters. Beaten for trying to vote. If anyone had a right to believe that this democracy did not work, and could not work, it was those Americans. Our ancestors. They were on the receiving end of a democracy that had fallen short all their lives. They knew how far the daily reality of America strayed from the myth. And yet, instead of giving up, they joined together and said somehow, some way, we are going to make this work. We are going to bring those words, in our founding documents, to life.

This message strongly tracks with Washington’s guidance to not let divisions and resentments swamp attachment to democracy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bush — though he fervently disagreed with Obama on policies and received blistering criticism (largely about the Iraq War) — has also recognized the acute danger we face. Speaking on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 last September, he warned: “[W]e have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within.” Since then, he has observed (with obvious reference to the Jan. 6 attack): “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

This isn’t the elegant voice of Washington, but like Washington and Obama, Bush clearly understands the threat to our democracy posed by extremist factions and power-hungry demagogues.

Why not stage a joint road show with these two former presidents — one from each party — urging Americans around the country to reject crazy conspiracy theories, invitations to violence, assaults on the sanctity of elections and efforts to undermine democratic values? They could underscore the urgency of the moment, the need to prioritize country over party, and the value of honest and civil discourse.

Advertisement

There is precedent for this sort of initiative. Former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush memorably joined forces to champion recovery efforts after the devastating tsunami hit Southeast Asia in 2004. Clinton had beaten the elder Bush in 1992, depriving Bush of a second term. But animosity was replaced by genuine affection and friendship in service of a common cause: recovery from a natural disaster.

As we face the prospect of political devastation, the Obama-Bush duo could deliver a compelling defense of democracy as they model good civic conduct, showing that fundamental love of country and embrace of democracy doesn’t require ideological agreement. How about it, Presidents Obama and Bush?

GiftOutline Gift Article