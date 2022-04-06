For two years, China’s leadership has bragged to anyone who would listen that its authoritarian system did a better job of fighting the pandemic than the undisciplined and chaotic democracies. Pointing to the towering death toll in the United States, Beijing expressed pride that its policy of clamping down mercilessly whenever an infection was discovered, a policy called “zero covid,” was working. For the most part, it did, and China’s population was spared the sacrifices and misery seen elsewhere.

But now, China’s dictatorship is on the ropes in its battle with the virus. Shanghai, a metropolis of 25 million people and financial powerhouse, has been thrust into total lockdown. Also, Jilin City, population 3.6 million, Changchun (9 million), Xuzhou, (9 million), Tangshan, (7.7 million) and others are keeping people indoors. This might produce another shock to China’s economy and reverberate into battered global supply chains — not to mention the massive public health challenge of keeping the virus from spreading.

China’s method has been to slam doors shut whenever a case is discovered, then attempt mass testing and quarantining every positive case regardless of the social disruption and tension. At the outset in Shanghai, whole buildings or city blocks were cordoned off and locked down if a case was discovered. But the virus continued to spread, and city authorities decided to stagger lockdowns on one-half of the megalopolis, then the other. Backpedaling, they have now locked down the whole city indefinitely while dispatching 38,000 medical workers from elsewhere in China and 2,000 troops to test every single resident.

President Xi Jinping had hinted at more flexibility to China’s approach when an outbreak slammed into Hong Kong last month, in order not to strangle the economy. But reports from Shanghai say that a rigid zero-tolerance strategy is being employed on the ground, with workers in hazmat suits checking every resident in every building and residents forbidden even to go into corridors or on balconies. Still, the virus is spreading. “The situation is extremely grim,” said the official leading the city response.

In most of the rest of the world, such strict lockdowns were tried at first, then discarded for strategies to mitigate spread, including masks and vaccine protection, allowing more of a return to normal.

But Shanghai looks like a powder keg for China, where the party-state justifies its rule by casting itself as guardian of the people’s health and welfare. Shanghai’s residents are growing desperate. People are complaining on social media that they are unable to get food and water delivered. When some began shouting protests out their windows, demanding supplies in one Shanghai neighborhood, a drone flew by and warned them to stop, and to please “control the soul’s desire for freedom.”

Now, it is authoritarian China’s turn to face questions about whether its system, based on tight controls, is really better at controlling the pandemic. China would be well advised to learn lessons from the West and pivot to more flexibility. Mr. Xi should admit he needs a new strategy. But can he?

