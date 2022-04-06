The emotion was palpable as former president Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office. Perhaps it was nostalgia for a “before Trump” time. Perhaps it was fond remembrance of a president who was both sane and charismatic. No matter the reason for the celebratory mood, Obama’s appearance was an exercise in perspective.

The Obama years were filled with strife, controversy and partisanship. But looking back, it’s clear what will be remembered. It won’t be Sarah Palin’s infamous “death panels” myth or even the dreadful rollout of the Healthcare.gov website. What will matter are the things that helped Americans survive a financial crash (for example, saving the car industry and stabilizing the financial industry) and gain health-care coverage. Destruction and chaos might generate temporary fervor among voters, but it’s building something sustainable that defines a politician.

“We didn’t get everything we wanted,” Obama said at the White House event announcing an expansion of the Affordable Care Act. “That wasn’t a reason not to do it.” That seemed to be a message not only for members of his party still reeling from their failure to pass the gigantic Build Back Better agenda, but also voters. Big, complex problems are not solved perfectly, immediately and permanently. Expectations cannot be too high, or moments of incremental progress will become occasions for grief.

Advertisement

With casual good humor, Obama observed: “I intended to get health care done even if it cost me reelection. Which, for a while, it looked like it might.” But that is morally incontrovertible. What difference does reelection make if lawmakers or a president cannot achieve something that will help Americans? Is the cost of staying in power too high if it means sacrificing Ukraine’s freedom or the sanctity of elections?

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

Obama also reminded the country of something fundamental yet often derided in these cynical and careerist times. “We’re not supposed to do this just to occupy a seat or to hang on to power," he said. “We’re supposed to do this because it’s a making a difference in the lives of the people who sent us here.” Courage. Principle. These are foreign concepts to the entire GOP, with exceptions you can count on one hand.

Why do Republicans come to D.C. if it means running from reporters asking questions about the Jan. 6 insurrection, coming up with bogus reasons to oppose a historic Supreme Court nominee or flattering a delusional narcissist bent on damaging democracy? Obama’s words were an implicit rebuke of the GOP’s smallness of vision and the narrowness of mind that sees holding power as the be-all and end-all.

Advertisement

He also refreshed memories on how Republicans almost unanimously opposed the ACA and repeatedly tried to repeal it. Democrats did not decide then that it couldn’t be passed because it didn’t have bipartisan support. They passed it anyway. Some lost seats as a result. It was not the end of the world; indeed, the country gained something. Democrats can now look back on the law with pride in having accomplished something meaningful.

If nothing else, Obama’s appearance shows that Republicans have been obstructionist and demagogic for a long time, yet Democrats persevered. That’s the burden of being the adults in the room and the only party that defends functional government and democracy. One only hopes that Biden-era Democrats are up to the task.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who worked in the Obama administration, summed up the message on Tuesday: “When you’re pushing for getting the right thing done ... it means sometimes overcoming skepticism, Republican obstruction, even division within your own party, political challenges, countless headlines saying your agenda is dead, and still fighting to get it done.” She connected the dots for anyone missing the import of Obama’s comments. “Sounds pretty similar to what we’re working on today. That’s not about the midterms; that’s about why you’re in government and making government work for people ... even when everybody says it’s not possible.”

Advertisement

In the presence of his former boss, President Biden seemed energized. He reminded the audience that Republicans still want to take away the ACA and painted a bright distinction between the parties. Alas, his senatorial sensibility got the better of him when he declared Republicans are “good folks.” (Really? What about the ones who smeared Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as pro-child-pornography?)

Still, you fight for democracy with the politicians you have, not as you wish they would be. We can only hope Obama stiffened the Democrats’ spines and hardened their resolve.

GiftOutline Gift Article